Former RCB Player Predicts Which Team Will Win England vs India Test Series

As of now, the series is standing 1-1 with three more Test matches to come.
The five-match series of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy commenced on June 20. As of now, both teams have levelled the series 1-1, and they are set to face each other in the third Test, starting July 10 at the iconic Lord’s. The host nation outplayed the visitors by five wickets in the first Test, which took place at Leeds. India then made a terrific comeback and defeated England by a huge margin of 336 runs in Birmingham. In an exclusive conversation with CricXtasy, former Bengal and RCB cricketer Shreevats Goswami predicted who would win the high-octane England vs India Test series..
“Definitely, the Indian team will win the series. England are already scared, citing Jasprit Bumrah’s factor. Now, Siraj and Akash came out of the syllabus for them; they are under a lot of pressure. I think England will win one more match, and in the rest of the games, India will win”, he said.
The kind of leadership Gill has shown is in itself a statement. He is trying his best to fill the massive void left by stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He wants to groom the likes of Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna just like the veteran players did.
“It’s a new Indian team. They have come here without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, they have a point to prove. They want to tell the world that they can win even without Virat and Rohit. Shubman wants to build his own team like Virat did. Under the leadership of Virat, the likes of Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami made headlines with their performances. Now, Gill also wants to do the same with Akash, Siraj, and Krishna. He has the motivation to win matches overseas”, Goswami added.
Despite the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring centuries, the Indian team lost the first Test. The English side chased down a total of 371 runs in Leeds. Gill was castigated for his defensive captaincy. Plus, the Indian bowlers did not do well, except for Jasprit Bumrah, who claimed five wickets in the first innings.
However, the Indian team came all guns blazing in the second Test in Birmingham as they defeated the English side by 336 runs. In a match that was going towards a draw, young pacer Akash Deep came out as a hero with the ball, picking up 10 wickets in the game. Apart from Akash, Gill played innings of 269 and 161 to help India post a massive total in the game.
