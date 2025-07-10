Former RCB Player Predicts Which Team Will Win England vs India Test Series

As of now, the series is standing 1-1 with three more Test matches to come.

The five-match series of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy commenced on June 20. As of now, both teams have levelled the series 1-1, and they are set to face each other in the third Test, starting July 10 at the iconic Lord’s. The host nation outplayed the visitors by five wickets in the first Test, which took place at Leeds. India then made a terrific comeback and defeated England by a huge margin of 336 runs in Birmingham. In an exclusive conversation with CricXtasy, former Bengal and RCB cricketer Shreevats Goswami predicted who would win the high-octane England vs India Test series..

“Definitely, the Indian team will win the series. England are already scared, citing Jasprit Bumrah’s factor. Now, Siraj and Akash came out of the syllabus for them; they are under a lot of pressure. I think England will win one more match, and in the rest of the games, India will win”, he said.

All matches (57) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W – ASM-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA 172/5 PHL 176/1 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL 246/6 SK 42/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Pallekele Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Live – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 BUL 175/3 GBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 BUL – TRK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 GBT – TRK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 GBT – BUL – Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA 93/2 HAST 159/5 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – BRBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – HAST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GENW – LEUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR 155/7 NAJC 177/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – CCC 11/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 CD – DC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 DC – HH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – CD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 JER – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – ITA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – London India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 BNC – CHK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 TCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – ALECC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB – THUO – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU 131/10 MINY 132/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS – MINY – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – RWT – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN – TAN 52/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML – GER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LEI – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 HAM – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 WOR – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SURR – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 ESS – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Manchester Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LAN – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – SUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 DUR-W – HAM-W – Fixtures Standings

Shreevats Goswami Lauds Shubman Gill

The kind of leadership Gill has shown is in itself a statement. He is trying his best to fill the massive void left by stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He wants to groom the likes of Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna just like the veteran players did.

“It’s a new Indian team. They have come here without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, they have a point to prove. They want to tell the world that they can win even without Virat and Rohit. Shubman wants to build his own team like Virat did. Under the leadership of Virat, the likes of Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami made headlines with their performances. Now, Gill also wants to do the same with Akash, Siraj, and Krishna. He has the motivation to win matches overseas”, Goswami added.

ALSO READ:

England vs India Test Series So Far

Despite the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring centuries, the Indian team lost the first Test. The English side chased down a total of 371 runs in Leeds. Gill was castigated for his defensive captaincy. Plus, the Indian bowlers did not do well, except for Jasprit Bumrah, who claimed five wickets in the first innings.

However, the Indian team came all guns blazing in the second Test in Birmingham as they defeated the English side by 336 runs. In a match that was going towards a draw, young pacer Akash Deep came out as a hero with the ball, picking up 10 wickets in the game. Apart from Akash, Gill played innings of 269 and 161 to help India post a massive total in the game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.