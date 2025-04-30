20-Year-Old IPL 2025 Breakout Star Could Be A Dark Horse For India’s T20 World Cup Campaign in 2026

He is a rare commodity in cricket.

Delhi Capitals (DC) youngster Vipraj Nigam, who was picked up for INR 50 lakhs at the auction last November, has been a revelation in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). A wrist spinner with a knack for providing crucial breakthroughs, he also possesses the ability to take on the attack with the bat in the death overs, making his skillset a rare commodity.

This specific reason might tempt the national selectors to fast-track the 20-year-old into the squad for the shortest format, especially with the T20 World Cup 2026 lined up next.

Nigam is currently the third-highest wicket-taker for DC in IPL 2025 with nine scalps from 10 games and has also amassed 104 runs while hitting at an explosive rate of 203.92.

Vipraj Nigam can be a dark horse in India’s T20 World Cup 2025 campaign after his IPL 2025 heroics

In the previous T20 World Cup 2024 which India won, they had only one wrist spinner in Kuldeep Yadav alongside Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. With the next edition slated to be held in the subcontinent with India and Sri Lanka as hosts, the Men in Blue are expected to have a spin-heavy attack.

India had a similar template for the Champions Trophy 2025 earlier this year in Pakistan and Dubai as they went with a total of five spinners. Someone like a Washington Sundar was also selected, given his ability to contribute with the bat apart from his spin bowling.

Vipraj can thus come into play in a similar role after his promising displays and can be in contention for a spot in next year’s T20 WC. His abilities definitely set him apart and the Indian selectors will be eager to try and milk it.

