News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
20-Year-Old IPL 2025 Breakout Star Could Be A Dark Horse For India's T20 World Cup Campaign in 2026
news
Last updated: April 30, 2025

20-Year-Old IPL 2025 Breakout Star Could Be A Dark Horse For India’s T20 World Cup Campaign in 2026

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He is a rare commodity in cricket.

20-Year-Old IPL 2025 Breakout Star Could Be A Dark Horse For India's T20 World Cup Campaign in 2026

Delhi Capitals (DC) youngster Vipraj Nigam, who was picked up for INR 50 lakhs at the auction last November, has been a revelation in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). A wrist spinner with a knack for providing crucial breakthroughs, he also possesses the ability to take on the attack with the bat in the death overs, making his skillset a rare commodity.

This specific reason might tempt the national selectors to fast-track the 20-year-old into the squad for the shortest format, especially with the T20 World Cup 2026 lined up next.

Nigam is currently the third-highest wicket-taker for DC in IPL 2025 with nine scalps from 10 games and has also amassed 104 runs while hitting at an explosive rate of 203.92.

ALSO READ:

Vipraj Nigam can be a dark horse in India’s T20 World Cup 2025 campaign after his IPL 2025 heroics

In the previous T20 World Cup 2024 which India won, they had only one wrist spinner in Kuldeep Yadav alongside Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. With the next edition slated to be held in the subcontinent with India and Sri Lanka as hosts, the Men in Blue are expected to have a spin-heavy attack.

India had a similar template for the Champions Trophy 2025 earlier this year in Pakistan and Dubai as they went with a total of five spinners. Someone like a Washington Sundar was also selected, given his ability to contribute with the bat apart from his spin bowling.

Vipraj can thus come into play in a similar role after his promising displays and can be in contention for a spot in next year’s T20 WC. His abilities definitely set him apart and the Indian selectors will be eager to try and milk it.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
Vipraj Nigam

Related posts

'Focus isn’t on Personal Milestones': Rohit Sharma Slams Critics Over Not Having a Record-breaking IPL Season 

‘Focus isn’t on Personal Milestones’: Rohit Sharma Slams Critics Over Not Having a Record-breaking IPL Season 

His highest aggregate of runs came in IPL 2013 when he put up 538 in 19 matches.
6:16 pm
Sreejita Sen
Former New Zealand Pacer Set to Join England's Coaching Staff Ahead of the Test Series Against India

Former New Zealand Pacer Set to Join England’s Coaching Staff Ahead of the Test Series Against India

India will play a five-match Test series in England after the IPL 2025.
6:07 pm
Sreejita Sen
Former CSK Star Picks Mumbai Indians As His Preferred Side For IPL Return

Former CSK Star Picks Mumbai Indians As His Preferred Side For IPL Return

The former CSK player opened up on the IPL team he would play for had he got the chance to return.
5:21 pm
Vishnu PN
CSK Need to Improve at Picking Right Talent Going Forward: Batting Coach Michael Hussey

CSK Need to Improve at Picking Right Talent Going Forward: Batting Coach Michael Hussey

CSK are currently last in the IPL 2025 Points Table.
3:27 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Ian Bishop Reveals KL Rahul's Tactical Brilliance Behind Dushmantha Chameera's Stunning Grab in IPL 2025

KL Rahul’s Strategic Brilliance Behind Dushmantha Chameera’s Catch Of The Season in IPL 2025 DC vs KKR Clash Revealed

This stunning grab dismissed Anukul Roy for a golden duck.
1:50 pm
Sreejita Sen
Cricket will be played in the T20 format in the Asian Games 2026, but the number of teams hasn’t been decided yet.

Cricket Confirmed To Be Part of the Asian Games 2026

The confirmation came after an official meeting between the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the organising committee (AINAGOC).
1:45 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.