Watch: Furious Virat Kohli comes out on balcony to defend Kamlesh Nagarkoti after fans abuse him during warm-up game

Virat Kohli came out on the balcony of the dressing room to question the fans who abused youngster Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Virat Kohli had a moment of anger with a section of the crowd in Leicester during India's four-day warm-up game against the hosts.

Kohli was seen talking to a few members of the crowd from inside the Indian team dressing room and floor, while the fans responded from beneath, sitting in one of the small stands present at the ground in Grace Road.

While it wasn't initially clear why the India great was having a word with fans from the balcony, it later emerged that the matter was related to the abuse and jeering handed out to India's on-tour net bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Virat Kohli didn't mince words and let this section of the crowd know his disapproval of them going after young Nagarkoti and giving him a hard time.

In a clip going viral over social media on Saturday (June 25), Virat Kohli was seen having a go at this section of fans, while one of them was forced to apologise for his misconduct against a young player like Nagarkoti.

Even though these fans - Indians most of them - tried to convince Kohli of their side of the story and what exactly happened, Kohli was having none of it, with Nagarkoti having presumably informed him the details of the incident already.

Always a supporting pillar to his teammates, Kohli made it a point to warn those fans and demanded an apology from them for giving Nagarkoti a tough time on the field. While the incident of Nagarkoti facing the abuse from the crowd skipped the fans' eyes, with no specific clip of the same, an alternate video related to the matter revealed the way Kohli settled things up and stood firmly behind his team's net bowler and youngster.

Standing at the balcony outside the Indian team dressing room, Kohli let these viewing members know his contempt of what they had done and warned them in no uncertain terms not to repeat their deed.






