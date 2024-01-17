"Not how Test cricket works": AB de Villiers warns India star ahead of England Test series

A Team India middle-order batter recently spoke about how he plans to adopt an aggressive approach for the upcoming home series.

After salvaging a draw in the Rainbow Nation against the Proteas in a 2-match Test series, India will next lock horns against England at home across five Test matches. The series is slated to start from January 25 in Hyderabad.

In the buildup to the series, a Team India middle-order batter recently spoke about how he plans to adopt a positive approach for the upcoming home Test series against England. Shreyas Iyer expressed his preference for an aggressive style of play, regardless of the game situation. Responding to Iyer's remarks, former South African captain AB de Villiers suggested that such a mindset might not be suitable for the challenges of red-ball cricket.

The Proteas said in his latest YouTube video, "I absolutely love watching this guy play. He is geared to play in those England Test matches with a positive mindset. I don't think there is a lot correct in the statement that you're just going to play positive no matter what situation you are confronted with. That's not how Test cricket works. But he'll figure it out himself."

AB de Villiers opines Shreyas Iyer needs a few more Test matches under his belt

In a video, AB de Villiers emphasized the impracticality of adopting a one-dimensional approach in Test cricket, highlighting the importance of adapting to the circumstances during a match. The 39-year-old shared his belief that Shreyas Iyer would grasp this aspect with more Test match experience.

Shreyas Iyer was snubbed from the ongoing T20 series against Afghanistan and represented Mumbai in the side's recently concluded Ranji Trophy 2024, heeding the advice of the national selectors and the Indian team management to participate in this game. He got to bat only in one innings, where he scored a run-a-ball 48.

