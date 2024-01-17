'He used to be my wallpaper when I was a kid' - Luke Jongwe shares a heartwarming story after punishing Angelo Mathews for 17 runs in the final over

Luke Jongwe starred for Zimbabwe in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Colombo to win a thriller for his team.

Luke Jongwe starred for Zimbabwe in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Colombo to win a thriller for his team. He first took two wickets in the first innings and then scored a vital 25 runs in 12 balls, including two boundaries and as many sixes. Zimbabwe needed 20 runs in the final over, and Jongwe unleashed his batting beast.

Angelo Mathews, bowling his second over of the innings, had the responsibility of defending the target. However, he started with a no-ball, which was dispatched for a six before a boundary on the free hit through the extra cover region. On the next delivery, Jongwe hit a huge maximum again to take 17 runs in two balls.

Later, Clive Madande hit a maximum in the same over to end the game with a ball to spare. Mathews conceded 35 runs in 11 balls in the match. Luke Jongwe showed his all-round abilities.

His all-round performance earned him the Man of the Match award. Jongwe helped his team level the series with a match to go. Further, he stamped his authority, showing his ability to stay calm under pressure.

Luke Jongwe shares a heartwarming story after punishing Angelo Mathews for 17 runs in the final over

Luke Jongwe attended the press conference after the game. At the conference, Jongwe talked about several things, including his childhood hero. He revealed that he used to idolise Angelo Mathews as a kid.

Jongwe stated that he used to have Mathews as his wallpaper when he was a kid. The Zimbabwe all-rounder added that he also put Mathews as his Facebook profile picture.

“He used to be my wallpaper when I was a kid. At one stage on Facebook, he was my profile picture. It’s just too much for me today. I am just grateful to God for this moment,” stated Jongwe in the post-match press conference.

Luke Jongwe🇿🇼🏏 on taking his childhood hero Angelo Matthews to the cleaners in THAT final over.



🗣 "He used to be my wallpaper when I was a kid... At one stage on Facebook he was my profile picture."



📹@OfficialSLC#SLvZIM pic.twitter.com/4HtdMMpqty — Undisputed🎙️📺 (@Mr_Tich) January 17, 2024

Jongwe is a terrific player with massive potential. He will look to step up again and make an impact to help Zimbabwe win the series. The third T20I between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be played on Thursday at the same venue.

