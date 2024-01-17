'Maybe he saw something in me' - SRH youngster makes a big revelation about his bond with Yuvraj Singh

While Yuvraj has retired from competitive cricket, he has been quite active behind the scenes.

Yuvraj Singh has been one of the biggest match-winners for India in its rich history. A spin bowling all-rounder, Yuvraj was equally adept in both departments and could change the course of the game with his superior skillsets. He was vital in India’s two World Cup wins - the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup - contributing significantly, especially in the latter.

While Yuvraj has retired from competitive cricket, he has been quite active behind the scenes. He has been the mentor of several budding cricketers, largely from Punjab, helping them excel in their game. Yuvraj has guided several players by providing them his valuable tips to make changes in their game.

The likes of Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma have worked with Yuvraj closely. They have expressed their gratitude to Yuvraj for his fine work that saw them succeed on the field. Even Yuvraj has encouraged them to push their limits and get better with each game.

In the latest interview, Abhishek Sharma, the Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter talked about a range of things. He also revealed the impact of Yuvraj Singh on his game. It’s worth noting that Yuvraj spotted his talent in the early days of his career.

SRH youngster makes a big revelation about his bond with Yuvraj Singh

Abhishek Sharma did an interview with Hindustan Times and praised Yuvraj Singh highly. He revealed the useful information provided by Yuvraj. Abhishek said that Yuvraj asked him not to focus on the result.

“Yuvi Paaji always tells me not to think about results. I try to focus on what is in front of me. If I start staying in the present and do well, then my dreams will be achieved. I give my best in whatever I do. If I start thinking about selection and having a breakthrough IPL season, then my focus might be lost,” exclaimed Abhishek.

The 23-year-old added technical adjustments to his game were done by Yuvraj, and he always wanted to become like Yuvraj Singh. Abhishek also disclosed that Yuvraj would talk to him after a low score and back him to come good in the next game.

“Whatever technical adjustments I needed it was done by Yuvi Paaji. He was my idol when I started playing cricket. I always wanted to be like him. I first met him in the Punjab team. He was available for a few matches, and I had just entered the team. I used to follow whatever he was doing. Then, I don't know how we developed such a strong bond. Maybe he saw something in me. He always guides me. He really backs me. Whenever I get out for a low score, he always talks to me. He is always very confident about my next match. I get a lot of boost after talking to me. Even off the field, no one can get a better guide than Yuvraj Singh.”

