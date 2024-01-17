Released RCB batter smashes 48-ball hundred with 16 sixes in sensational T20I knock

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) surprised one and all with their retentions and release before the mini-auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

They let as many as 11 players go, including some prominent names.

RCB had a complete bowling attack to build and find the batters as backup options for the regular starters. While a few of the releases made sense and were an active move, some of the players RCB parted ways would be feeling hard done by. A few released players on the list didn’t get a proper run to prove themselves in the IPL.

Among the many players on the list was the New Zealander opener Finn Allen, who was part of RCB for three seasons. Initially, Allen came as a replacement for Josh Philippe in IPL 2021 and was then bought by RCB in the IPL 2022 auction. Allen didn’t play any game in the IPL.

Unfortunately, RCB had plenty of opening options in the squad. Hence, Allen had to warm the bench. Now, he is no longer part of the team.

Finn Allen smashes 48-ball hundred against Pakistan

Finn Allen has scored runs consistently in the ongoing T20I series against Pakistan. He made 108 runs in the first two innings, including a match-winning half-century in the second game. However, Allen unleashed his true potential in the third match, scoring his second century in the format.

Allen amassed 137 runs in 62 balls, including five boundaries and 16 maximums. He completed his ton in just 48 balls. The Pakistani bowlers were left clueless and took ample beating.

He scored 61.16% of the team’s runs alone. Only two other batters could cross double-digit figures in the innings. Allen hit boundaries at all parts of the ground and showed his real calibre.

Finn Allen 16 sixes vs Pakistan today. 🫡#NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/NU0iA8GEj5 — 𝐾𝑖𝑤𝑖𝑠 𝐹𝑎𝑁𝑠 🇳🇿 (@NZcricketfans) January 17, 2024

The 24-year-old hit the highest-ever score by a Kiwi batter in T20Is. Allen’s 16 sixes were also the joint-most with Hazratullah Zazai in a T20I innings. Records galore in Dunedin as New Zealand clinched the series with two matches to go.

