News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
After Shamar Joseph, Another West Indies Pacer Alzarri Joseph Ruled Out of India Tests; Former Captain Declines Replacement Call-Up.
news

After Shamar Joseph, Another West Indies Pacer Ruled Out of India Tests; Former Captain Declines Replacement Call-Up

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: September 29, 2025
1 min read
After Shamar Joseph, Another West Indies Pacer Alzarri Joseph Ruled Out of India Tests; Former Captain Declines Replacement Call-Up.

In another massive blow for West Indies, the premium fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been ruled out of the Test series against India. The statement by the cricket board read that he showed discomfort in the back, and scans revealed degeneration of the previously resolved lower back injury.

Jediah Blades will replace him in the squad. He is currently involved in the T20I series against Nepal.

Meanwhile, Jason Holder has declined to join as a replacement player due to a medical procedure. He has been in terrific form in white-ball cricket, and his presence would have helped a relatively young pace attack.

More to follow…

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.