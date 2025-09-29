After Shamar Joseph, Another West Indies Pacer Ruled Out of India Tests; Former Captain Declines Replacement Call-Up

In another massive blow for West Indies, the premium fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been ruled out of the Test series against India. The statement by the cricket board read that he showed discomfort in the back, and scans revealed degeneration of the previously resolved lower back injury.

Jediah Blades will replace him in the squad. He is currently involved in the T20I series against Nepal.

Meanwhile, Jason Holder has declined to join as a replacement player due to a medical procedure. He has been in terrific form in white-ball cricket, and his presence would have helped a relatively young pace attack.

