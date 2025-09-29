England Pacer Announces International Retirement After Missing Out on Ashes 2025

England pacer Chris Woakes has announced from international cricket, ending a career that lasted nearly 15 years. The 36-year-old had hoped to play in this winter’s Ashes as one of England’s senior fast bowlers, but a dislocated shoulder during the fifth Test against India this summer ruled him out.

With his central contract not renewed and England planning a new cycle for their Test team next year, Woakes has chosen not to push for a comeback in 2026 and will focus on playing domestic cricket instead.

Chris Woakes Announces Retirement from International Cricket

Chris Woakes shared that the moment has come and he has decided that the time is right for him to retire from international cricket.

“The moment has come and I’ve decided that the time is right for me to retire from international cricket. Playing for England was something I aspired to do since I was a kid dreaming in the back garden, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have lived out those dreams,” Chris Woakes said.

Pleasure has been all mine. No regrets 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/kzUKsnNehy — Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) September 29, 2025

More to Follow…