Salman Agha Claims Suryakumar Yadav ‘Shook Hands’ With Him in Private; Hits Out at India for ‘Disrespecting Behaviour’ During Asia Cup 2025

The Indian cricket team once again stamped its authority over Pakistan, defeating their arch-rivals for the third time in just two weeks to secure a record ninth Asia Cup title. Having made their stance clear earlier in the tournament, the Indian players again avoided handshakes with the opposition after the final.

The drama on the night didn’t end there. In a bold statement, the Men in Blue refused to accept the trophy from Asia Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) president Mohsin Naqvi. Instead, they broke into celebrations with an “imaginary” trophy, mocking the ceremony in front of a packed Dubai crowd. Soon after, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, and Abhishek Sharma took to social media, posting pictures of themselves lifting the virtual silverware.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha, however, hit back in the post-match press conference, accusing India of disrespecting the spirit of the game with their actions.

Salman Agha Claims Suryakumar Yadav Shook Hands With Him

Suryakumar Yadav and the Indian team continued their no-handshake stance against Pakistan, refusing to greet their opponents both at the toss and after all three matches of the Asia Cup. Frustrated by the repeated snub and yet another defeat, Pakistan captain Salman Agha made a striking claim: that India’s skipper had, in fact, shaken hands with him in private before the tournament began, but chose not to when the cameras were rolling.

“He shook hands with me in private at the start of the tournament,” Agha said. “Both at the pre-tournament press conference, and when we met in the referee’s meeting. But when they’re out in the world in front of the cameras, they don’t shake our hands. I’m sure he’s following the instructions he’s been given, but if it was up to him, he’d shake hands with me.”

Salman Agha Calls India’s Handshake Snub as “Disappointing” Stuff

India’s refusal to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi or shake hands with Pakistan players has drawn criticism, with Pakistan captain Salman Agha labeling the behaviour “disappointing.”

“What India have done in this tournament is very disappointing,” Agha said in the post-match press conference after the final. “By not shaking hands, they’re not disrespecting us — they’re disrespecting the game of cricket. Good teams don’t behave the way they did today. We went up to pose with the trophy on our own because we wanted to fulfill our obligations. We stood there, took our medals, and carried on. I don’t want to use harsh words, but their conduct has been very disrespectful.”

Salman Agha Believes India’s Behaviour Does Not Send a Good Message

Salman Agha said the series of incidents had set a poor example for those watching the game, laying the blame firmly on the opposition.

“I’m not just a Pakistan captain, I’m a cricket fan,” Agha remarked. “If a kid is watching in India or Pakistan, we’re not sending them a good message. People look at us as role models, but if we behave like this, we’re not inspiring them. What happened shouldn’t have happened, but you should ask the people [India] responsible for this rather than me.”

Agha went on to announce that the Pakistan team would donate their match fees to “Pakistani civilians who were killed” during Operation Sindoor.

“As a team, we are donating our match fees to our civilians who were affected during the ‘Indian attack,’” he said.

On the field, however, it was Suryakumar Yadav’s side that had the last word. India clinched their first Asia Cup final against Pakistan in 41 years, winning by five wickets to seal a record-extending ninth title. It was also their fourth championship in the last five editions, underlining their dominance in the tournament.

Tilak Varma was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 69 off 53 balls, studded with three fours and four sixes. Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav tore through Pakistan’s middle order with figures of 4/30. At one stage, Pakistan were cruising at 113/1 in the 13th over, before collapsing spectacularly — losing nine wickets for 33 runs to be bowled out for 146.

