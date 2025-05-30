News
jasprit bumrah tests bowling england tests
news

‘Anybody Could Run Through’: Jasprit Bumrah Fully Confident Indian Bowlers Can Succeed In Tests Against England

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: May 30, 2025 - 3 min read

Bumrah has claimed 32 wickets from nine innings in his previous Test outing

jasprit bumrah tests bowling england tests

When Jasprit Bumrah marked his run-up with the red ball, he was the most dangerous bowler in the world. Against Australia, in their own backyard, Bumrah bagged 32 scalps from just nine innings and at a ridiculous average of 13.06.

No one was close to him. Not even the Border-Gavaskar Trophy winning captain Pat Cummins who was second best by a mile at 25 wickets at an average of 21. Bumrah made the Australian ‘batters look silly’, by Usman Khawaja’s own admission.

India returning from Down Under with a 1-3 series was one blow, but Bumrah returning with a back injury was like a blow to the gut for Indian and Mumbai Indians’ fans.

Jasprit Bumrah’s return in IPL 2025 and hopes for England Tests

Many feared it would be like before where he would be out of action for almost a year. But much to the relief of MI, Bumrah returned after four matches and helped them turn a corner from being bottom dwellers to qualifying for the playoffs.

In the meanwhile, his team mate and former MI skipper Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket and it looked like he would be the successor, having led India in two Tests in BGT.

But the workload management meant he won’t be playing all five Tests against England starting June 20.

ALSO READ:

Ahead of the series, Bumrah spoke that there is all possibility that India can beat England at their home and singled out their ultra-aggressive batting style as the primary reason.

“Playing in England is always a different challenge. I always love bowling with the Dukes ball, but I don’t know how much the ball is doing right now because there’s always constant changes to the ball and I’m not too sure,” Bumrah told former Australia captain Michael Clarke on Beyond 23 Cricket Podcast

“But the weather, the swinging conditions sometimes and then when the ball becomes soft, you know, there’s always a challenge,” he added.

Indian bowlers capable of defeating England

Bumrah also felt that England’s high-risk approach to batting under captain Ben Stokes has its flaws which includes capitulating under pressure.

“They’re playing an interesting style of cricket because I don’t really understand it too much. But as a bowling unit you know we always feel confident that when the batters are being ultra aggressive on a given day anybody could run through and you know get wickets,” Bumrah said.

Bumrah also added he is currently focussed on winning the IPL 2025 with Mumbai Indians set to face Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator in Mullanpur.

“I am not thinking about England too much at this moment. Right now we’re in the IPL, an important stage of the IPL as well,” he said.

