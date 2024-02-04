'It's oversmartness' - Ashwin blasted by fans, Ravi Shastri and Kevin Pietersen for denying Bumrah singles as pacer falls for 0 off 26 balls

 By Staff Writer Feb 4, 2024, 16:04 IST
Ashwin Bumrah singles?width=963&height=541&resizemode=4

Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah came together with the fall of Kuldeep Yadav's wicket in Vizag on day three of the second Test. India's lead was over 350 and Ashwin had the responsibility to take India past a lead of 400 to set England a daunting target. 

But the partnership played out in a very unexpected fashion. Ashwin and Bumrah went into a blockathon with the former even denying Bumrah singles, puzzling Indian cricket fans. Kevin Pietersen on commentary seemed to agree with the fans. He said: "Someone explain this to me why Ashwin is batting like that?". Ravi Shastri agreed with him, calling Ashwin's tactics "bizarre".

Watch Stokes take a blinder as Shreyas Iyer fails again

Some reminded Ashwin that Bumrah had hit 35 runs off Stuart Broad in one over while others questioned Ashwin's decision-making with India needing to add as many runs as possible to set England a tough target. 

"By asking Bumrah to block, block and block, you are only tiring out your frontline bowler," a user posted on Twitter (now called X).

Bumrah eventually edged Tom Hartley to the slip cordon to depart for a duck in 26 balls, adding little value to India's innings that needed as many runs as possible from the tail, rather than a defiant act.

Here's how social media reacted to it.

Fans react to Ashwin denying Jasprit Bumrah singles

From around the web