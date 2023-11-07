WATCH: Azmatullah Omarzai removes David Warner and Josh Inglis off consecutive deliveries

Azmatullah Omarzai dismissed David Warner and Josh Inglis off consecutive balls to push Australia into the troubled waters in the chase.

Azmatullah Omarzai dismissed David Warner and Josh Inglis off consecutive balls to push Australia into the troubled waters in the chase. These were beautiful deliveries by the talented all-rounder, who has been making waves throughout this World Cup. Some superb bowling has given Afghanistan a real chance to defeat Australia and qualify for the semifinal.

Chasing a daunting 292, Australia were off to the worst possible start, as they lost four wickets inside the powerplay. The Afghanistan pacers - Naveen-ul-Haq and Azmatullah Omarzai - got their lines and lengths right straightaway, making life difficult for the Aussie batters on the crease. Naveen removed the dangerous Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, whereas Omarzai got the better of David Warner and Josh Inglis.

The Afghanistan fielders were also lively on the field, as they made sure to take every chance and stop every ball coming their way. Clearly, they are pumped up after an outstanding knock from Ibrahim Zadran in the first innings and a timely cameo from Rashid Khan in the first innings. They took Afghanistan to a hefty total.

The bowlers have bowled well in patches for Afghanistan, but they are required to take wickets upfront to restrict Australia from a flying start. The pacers did precisely that. The game is wide open now after four quick wickets.

Azmatullah Omarzai removes David Warner and Josh Inglis off consecutive balls

The new ball has swung fairly enough throughout the tournament, especially under the lights. The pacers have enjoyed bowling in the powerplay. Azmatullah Omarzai also troubled the Aussie batters with his pinpoint accuracy.

Azmatullah troubled Warner significantly earlier in his spell, and when he returned for another over, Warner decided to unsettle him by attacking. However, the plan failed badly. Azmatullah bowled on a length, and Warner went to heave it across the line but missed the ball completely.

The ball crashed the stumps to send Warner back into the hut. On the next delivery, Azmatullah shortened his length slightly, and the ball went away after landing. Josh Inglis played it hard away from the body and got an outside edge.

The ball went straight to the first slip, where Ibrahim Zadran completed a fine catch. It was a perfect start for Afghanistan, who are clearly ahead in the game now. Australia would need a special knock from one of their batters to chase down the target.

