BAN vs WI Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Bangladesh vs West Indies ODI Series in India?

The West Indies are set to tour Bangladesh for six white-ball fixtures, which will kickoff with three ODI matches, starting on October 18. Let’s look into the BAN vs WI live streaming and telecast details in India.

The T20Is between the two teams would function as a preparatory series ahead of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, as both sides have struggled with their form in the latest clashes. But before that, they would lock horns in the 50-over format, which has also been an area of concern for both teams.

Notably, Afghanistan have achieved their maiden ODI whitewash against Bangladesh in the latest series. Previously, the hosts also lost their three-match overseas encounter against Sri Lanka with a scoreline of 2-1. Though the Men in Maroon have registered a 2-1 series victory while hosting Pakistan two months back, they were previously clean-swept in England in June 2025.

However, the last time these two teams met in the format, the West Indies had whitewashed Bangladesh to claim the home three-fixture series in December 2024. But Bangladesh had also put up a similar victory while hosting the Caribbeans in 2021, indicating a back-and-forth rivalry between the two cricketing nations.

Where Will BAN vs WI Live Streaming Be Available in India?

The BAN vs WI live streaming of the ODI series in India will be available on the FanCode App. Cricket fans can watch all three ODIs in real time through the digital platform.

Where Will BAN vs WI Live Telecast Be Available in India?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies live telecast for the ODI series will not be available in India.

Live Streaming Details Outside India

Fans outside India can also catch the action live through regional broadcasters:

Bangladesh: Nagorik TV, Gazi TV, T Sports, Tapmad

Nagorik TV, Gazi TV, T Sports, Tapmad Caribbean: ESPN Caribbean

ESPN Caribbean Pakistan: PTV Sports, Tapmad, Tamasha app

Bangladesh vs West Indies ODIs 2025 Schedule

1st ODI: October 18

2nd ODI: October 21

3rd ODI: October 23

All three fixtures will commence at 1:30 PM local time (1:00 PM IST) at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur.

Bangladesh Squad

Mehidy Hassan Miraz (C), Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam (wk), Jaker Ali (wk), Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Hasan Mahmud

West Indies Squad

Shai Hope (C/WK), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo (WK), Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.

