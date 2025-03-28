BCCI To Soon Get New Spin Bowling Coach; Rajasthan Royals Staff to Be Replaced

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to get a new spin bowling coach.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has begun it’s search for a new spin bowling coach at Bengaluru’s Centre of Excellence (COE) in the aftermath of former coach Sairaj Bahutule’s exit. Sairaj Bahutule had left his role in order to join Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals (RR) as their spin bowling coach.

BCCI invites applications for spin bowling coach

The BCCI on Friday invited applications for a spin bowling coach at the COE. “This role is integral to the development and performance enhancement of India’s spin bowling talent across all formats and age groups including India Senior Teams (Men & Women), India A, U-23, U-19, U-16, and U-15 squads and State association players training at the BCCI COE,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said via an official press release. The spin bowling coach will directly report to former cricketer VVS Laxman, who is the Head of Cricket at the COE.

“The Spin Bowling Coach will work closely with the Head Cricket, BCCI COE, to design and deliver specialized coaching programs and assist in performance monitoring.”

ALSO READ:

“The role also involves working closely with Selectors, National and State Coaches, Performance Analysts, and Strength & Conditioning experts to develop high-performance training plans,” added the statement.

Key responsibilities of spin bowling coach At COE

The major responsibilities of the spin bowling coach at the COE will include planning and executing training sessions for the cricket squads, provide one-on-one technical training to players when needed and also work with specialist coaches, support staff and selectors in a bid to develop young and talented spinners.

The spin bowling coach will also have to ensure fairness of the rehabilitation and ensure that players are fully fit to take part in competitions. As far as the qualification is concerned, he must be a former India player or a former First-Class cricketer who has played 75 matches. He should also have coached in a High Performance Centre for a minimum period of three years over the last seven years.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.