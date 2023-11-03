Ben Stokes to undergo knee surgery after 2023 ODI WC and race against time for India Test series

He has assumed the role of a specialist batter in the World Cup and hasn't bowled a single ball in any competitive format since July 1.

Ben Stokes is scheduled to undergo surgery on his left knee following the 2023 ODI World Cup with the aim of returning to his signature form in preparation for England's Test series in India early next year. Over the past 18 months, Stokes has been significantly hindered by this chronic knee issue.

He has assumed the role of a specialist batter in the World Cup and hasn't bowled a single ball in any competitive format since July 1, during the fourth day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

Stokes said on the eve of England's fixture against Australia in Ahmedabad. "I will hopefully be fine for the Test series [against India]. I am having surgery after the World Cup… There was a lot of time put into deciding when to get it done. The India Test series, which we start at the end of January, I should be fine to go by then."

Stokes anticipates a recovery period of five-seven weeks

Although Stokes did not provide specific details about the procedure, he anticipates a recovery period of five to seven weeks and, consequently, will not be part of England's white-ball tour to the Caribbean in December. The surgery will be conducted by Dr. Andy Williams, a prominent knee surgeon based in London.

England's five-Test series in India is slated to commence on January 25 in Hyderabad. The team will head to the UAE approximately two weeks earlier for a brief training camp before departing for India two or three days prior to the series kickoff. Stokes noted that his readiness for bowling will be contingent on further deliberations and consultations between himself and the medical team.

