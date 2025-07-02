News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
darren sammy west indies coach shamar joseph wi vs aus 2nd test
news

Coach Daren Sammy Says ‘Justice Must Be Served’ Amid Allegations Of Sexual-Offences Against West Indies Player

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 2, 2025
3 min read

The conversation has shifted from cricket ahead of 2nd Test in Guyana

darren sammy west indies coach shamar joseph wi vs aus 2nd test

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has called for ‘the right process and system’ to be followed in dealing with the sexual-offences allegations against a West Indies player.

A recent report by Caribbean outlet Kaieteur News said that multiple women have alleged the player of sexual offences, with some dating back to 2023 when Sammy had become the white-ball coach.

Live – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Maiwand Champions MDS

163/8

Pamir Legends PAL

86/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hindukush Strikers HS

Mahipar Stars MPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Saint George’s
Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures
Live – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BCC Spartan BSP

142/4

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

46/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Sofia Stars SOST

BCC Spartan BSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
BSCU All Stars BSAS

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

BCC Spartan BSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
BCC Spartan BSP

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
BCC Spartan BSP

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – United Kingdom
India tour of England, Test, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England ENG

India IND

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Singapore
Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
Singapore Womens SIN-W

31/4

Indonesia Women INA-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Singapore Womens SIN-W

Indonesia Women INA-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Munster Reds MUR

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Leinster Lightning LLG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

Munster Reds MUR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Thunder Cats B THUB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Lexus LEX

Team TGS TGS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Malaysia Blues MB

Malaysia Reds MR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Texas Super Kings TSKS

Washington Freedom WAF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Dindigul Dragons DID

Trichy Grand Cholas TGC

Fixtures Standings

Darren Sammy calls for ‘right process’ to address allegations of sexual offences against player

When asked about the steps taken by West Indies Cricket (CWI) and him on the issue, the former Windies captain said he is aware of the reports and said ‘justice must be served.’

“We will continue to support in whatever way we can to make sure that due process and the right system is followed. As a cricketing board, for me as the head coach, I want justice for everyone,” Sammy told reporters ahead of the second Test against Australia in Grenada.

Sammy also pointed out that there have been no formal charges filed against the player and said he is in communication with his players.

“But, as of now, it’s all allegations. And we know the justice system. You’ve got to wait for things to process the right way,” he said.

ALSO READ:

The CWI has refused to comment on the allegation.

“Cricket West Indies has not received any communication or official information and is therefore unable to comment at this time,” a spokesperson said.

The serious nature of allegations have shifted the focus away from the series even though West Indies looked in a good position to win the first Test in Bridgetown.

Steve Smith returns for WI vs AUS 2nd Test

Australia won the match by 159 runs despite being all out for 180 runs in the first innings. Half-centuries from Beau Webster, Travis Head and Alex Carey in the second innings helped them post a target of 301.

The World Test Championship 2025 finalists also welcomed back Steve Smith who is recovering from a nasty compound fracture to his finger he suffered during the final against South Africa.

Smith’s finger still has heavy strapping, but will be available for selection for the second Test with Josh Inglis likely to make way for him.

The match in St. George’s Guyana will also mark the 100th Test appearance for former West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite. Brathwaite has recently stepped down from his role and has been succeeded by all-rounder Roston Chase.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Australia
Darren Sammy
West Indies
WI vs AUS
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

Nuruddin Mondal has shown supreme control over his lengths, and the 21-year-old specialises in bowling yorkers and bouncers at will.

IPL 2026 Auction Set To Witness Bidding War for Latest Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Fast Bowling Sensation

He has shown supreme control over his lengths, and the 21-year-old specialises in bowling yorkers and bouncers.
12:02 pm
Darpan Jain
tialk varma hampshire vs worcestershire county championship 2025

Why Ishan Kishan And Tilak Varma’s Big Runs in County Championship May Not Matter Much For India Test Selection

The duo have scored a fifty each in the County Championship
11:16 am
Samarnath Soory
Dates Set For Much-awaited India vs Pakistan Clash In Asia Cup 2025: Reports

Dates Set For Much-awaited India vs Pakistan Clash In Asia Cup 2025: Reports

India will enter the tournament as the reigning champions.
11:06 am
Sreejita Sen
Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Shimron Hetmyer continues to impress with his supreme batting expertise in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025.

Rajasthan Royals Batter Plays Another Match-Winning Knock in MLC 2025, Strengthens Retention Case Before IPL 2026 Auction

He churned out another match-winning knock to bail his team out of troubled waters and take them over the line.
10:24 am
Darpan Jain
Punjab Kings Star Mitchell Owen On The Cusp Of Rare T20 Record After Brilliant Run of Form, Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention

Punjab Kings Star On The Cusp Of Rare T20 Record After Brilliant Run of Form, Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention

He might achieve the record in the upcoming match against the Texas Super Kings.
9:25 am
Sreejita Sen
Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Amanjot Kaur shone with an all-round performance in the second T20I against England in Bristol.

Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Makes Strong Case for Permanent Spot in India Women’s Team After POTM Performance vs England

She contributed with both bat and ball and reinforced his value in white-ball cricket.
10:05 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.