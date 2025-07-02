Coach Daren Sammy Says ‘Justice Must Be Served’ Amid Allegations Of Sexual-Offences Against West Indies Player

The conversation has shifted from cricket ahead of 2nd Test in Guyana
West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has called for ‘the right process and system’ to be followed in dealing with the sexual-offences allegations against a West Indies player.
A recent report by Caribbean outlet Kaieteur News said that multiple women have alleged the player of sexual offences, with some dating back to 2023 when Sammy had become the white-ball coach.
When asked about the steps taken by West Indies Cricket (CWI) and him on the issue, the former Windies captain said he is aware of the reports and said ‘justice must be served.’
“We will continue to support in whatever way we can to make sure that due process and the right system is followed. As a cricketing board, for me as the head coach, I want justice for everyone,” Sammy told reporters ahead of the second Test against Australia in Grenada.
Sammy also pointed out that there have been no formal charges filed against the player and said he is in communication with his players.
“But, as of now, it’s all allegations. And we know the justice system. You’ve got to wait for things to process the right way,” he said.
The CWI has refused to comment on the allegation.
“Cricket West Indies has not received any communication or official information and is therefore unable to comment at this time,” a spokesperson said.
The serious nature of allegations have shifted the focus away from the series even though West Indies looked in a good position to win the first Test in Bridgetown.
Australia won the match by 159 runs despite being all out for 180 runs in the first innings. Half-centuries from Beau Webster, Travis Head and Alex Carey in the second innings helped them post a target of 301.
The World Test Championship 2025 finalists also welcomed back Steve Smith who is recovering from a nasty compound fracture to his finger he suffered during the final against South Africa.
Smith’s finger still has heavy strapping, but will be available for selection for the second Test with Josh Inglis likely to make way for him.
The match in St. George’s Guyana will also mark the 100th Test appearance for former West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite. Brathwaite has recently stepped down from his role and has been succeeded by all-rounder Roston Chase.
