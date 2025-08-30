News
Pat Cummins Australia Ashes 2025
news

Cricket Australia Prioritise Star Players’ Fitness Over Crucial Series Ahead of the Ashes 2025

Aditya Ighe
Last updated: August 30, 2025
2 min read

He last a played T20I match against India during the T20 World Cup 2024.

Pat Cummins Australia Ashes 2025

Australia’s ODI and Test captain Pat Cummins will miss the upcoming T20I tour of New Zealand. It is understood that the decision has come from Cricket Australia (CA), looking to manage Cummins’ workload ahead of the Ashes 2025 later this year and the T20 World Cup 2026 in February.

Pat Cummins Rested for New Zealand T20Is

The 32-year-old pacer recently missed the white-ball series against West Indies and South Africa. He will undergo routine scans on his back after experiencing stiffness since returning from the Caribbean last month, following the Test series, according to a report from CODE Sports.

The board’s decision to rest Cummins displays its focus on preserving their premium pacers’ fitness before the Ashes, scheduled for November. However, Cummins is likely to return to the ODI squad for the India series in October for some match time before participating in at least one Sheffield Shield fixture with New South Wales before the England series.

ALSO READ:

Josh Hazlewood Reveals Australia’s Preparation Plan Before Ashes 2025-26

Speaking on Thursday, his compatriot Josh Hazlewood confirmed that Australia’s Test seamers will follow different preparation schedules in the buildup to the marquee series.

“The Test guys will play more than one Shield game. Everyone’s on different programmes. I used it last year and found it very beneficial—time on the field, multiple spells in a day; it’s hard to replicate at training. It felt like over the last 12 months, the best way for me to go about it was to just keep ticking over, keep playing, and not have too long off bowling. If I can just stay up there at match intensity as long as I can, that’s the best way forward,” Hazlewood told reporters.

The depth of Australia’s pace bowling department is already under scrutiny ahead of the 2025-26 season. Their pacers, Lance Morris, Spencer Johnson, and Ben Dwarshuis, are fighting with injuries. No other bowler apart from Scott Boland has played for them in Tests in recent times.

Cummins, who is currently the only bowler to take successive hat-tricks in T20I cricket, has taken 66 wickets in 57 T20Is at an economy of 7.44. Though he has missed white-ball series in recent times, Cummins might be in their T20 World Cup 2026 plans. Australia’s three-match T20I tour of New Zealand begins on Wednesday, October 1.

