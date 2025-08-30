Davina Perrin Slams Second Fastest Ton in The Hundred, Raises Hopes For WPL 2026 Contract

She already has a hundred and a fifty to her name in The Hundred.

When people are busy figuring out what course they want to choose for their higher education, going into the record books in sport is not on their minds. But for English batter Davina Perrin, things are different! The 18-year-old played a magnificent knock in The Hundred to slam a ton in no time. She scored 101 runs in just 43 deliveries and propelled the Northern Superchargers to a superb total of 214/5. Her innings came at a strike-rate of 234.9.

Perrin’s knock came in the fixture between the Northern Superchargers Women and the London Spirit Women. The match was the Eliminator of the tournament, and the quality of Perrin’s knock speaks volumes of her ability to step up under pressure. In nine matches so far in this season, she has scored 243 runs at an average of almost 31. This is her second season with the Superchargers.

Perrin’s knock was the second-fastest ton in The Hundred, across the men’s and the women’s edition. To add to that, her knock carried the Superchargers towards a sturdy total, which in turn helped them qualify for the next knock-out game. This knock will go down as one of the best in the competition, and should certainly help the selectors consider her for the senior side very soon.

Davina Perrin On Her Record-Breaking Knock

What do you expect a player to react like. after scoring a hundred off just 42 balls? Ecstatic and overjoyed. To some extent, she was. But the way she spoke in the post-innings interview, it seemed as if she has her eyes set for the long haul. She obliged to the fact that it is not everyday that a player gets to play a knock like this. And she also went on to say that one must consider utilizing their chances to the fullest.

To add to that, Perrin’s 42-ball century is the fastest in the women’s edition of The Hundred. She overtook Tammy Beaumont’s 52-ball ton, which came in the 2023 edition of the tournament. The Northern Superchargers star completed her half-century in just 25 deliveries. Clearly, she put the foot on the accelerator to storm towards the ton. She scored the remaining fifty runs in just 17 deliveries, to etch her name in the history books.

Player Balls Taken to Hundred Team Year Harry Brook 41 Northern Superchargers 2023 Davina Perrin 42 Northern Superchargers 2025 Will Jacks 47 Oval Invincibles 2022 Will Smeed 49 Birmingham Phoenix 2022 Tammy Beaumont 52 Washington Freedom 2023

With this knock, Perrin will attract a lot of attention in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). A few scouting teams would already be having an eye on the English youngster. Furthermore, they would be watching her from close quarters. Perrin is quite an aggressive batter at the top of the order. Teams can target to buy her ahead of the next season, provided the ability to go berserk from ball one.

All About the 18-Year-Old

The Northern Superchargers batter made her county debut for Staffordshire in 2021. It took her a season to settle in. But in the Women’s T20 Cup in 2022, Perrin was the fourth-highest run-scorer in the entire competition with 242 runs. By the end of 2022, the now 18-year-old had earned her first professional contract with Central Sparks. Across the next season, she played 15 matches for Central Sparks, and was drafted in the Birmingham Phoenix squad for The Hundred. However, she did not get a game.

In 2023, she played 23 matches for Central Sparks in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and the Charlotte Edwards Cup. To add to that, she scored three half-centuries in the season. She got a chance to play in The Hundred in 2024. Perrin made her debut for the Northern Superchargers and played four matches in the previous season. However, her break came in the ongoing season, in which she has played nine games so far. Apart from the century this season, the aggressive batter also scored a valiant 72 against the Trent Rockets in the group stage.

In the year 2022, Perrin was included in the U19 squad for the ICC Women’s U19 World Cup. She did not have the best of tournaments, playing four games for just 36 runs. She holds an ambition to play for the senior English team. With performances like these, Perrin will surely stir the excitement amongst multiple WPL franchises. It would not be a surprise to see her land a WPL contract anytime soon.