News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
'He Has Technical Flaws': Delhi Capitals Mentor's Scathing Remark on England Batter Who Pulled Out of IPL 2025
news
Last updated: May 4, 2025

‘He Has Technical Flaws’: Delhi Capitals Mentor’s Scathing Remark on England Batter Who Pulled Out of IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

BCCI has banned him from participating in the IPL till 2027.

'He Has Technical Flaws': Delhi Capitals Mentor's Scathing Remark on England Batter Who Pulled Out of IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) mentor Kevin Pietersen has stated that Harry Brook, the recently recruited white-ball captain of England, has severe “technical flaws” to counter spin in subcontinents, especially in India.

Previously, the batter pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 days ahead of the beginning of this cash-rich league. He was handed a two-year ban by BCCI for his last-minute pulling out from the IPL.

The DC mentor revealed Brook’s weakness against spin and expressed his wish to work with his fellow England batter. The former player believes that he might have worked on that issue and could have performed well in the IPL this season.

“He can properly play, but he has technical flaws in the subcontinent – in India, in particular. I really wanted to work with him, but people make their own choices in life and you’ve got to respect them. He has a flaw playing spin in India, a real big flaw. Two months here, imagine what might have happened if he had fixed that?” he stated to ESPN Cricinfo.

ALSO READ:

Kevin Pietersen on mentoring Harry Brook

The 44-year-old explained how he would have helped the batter overcome his weakness against spin during their IPL stint in Delhi Capitals. The mentor also recalled how he worked with the former England skipper Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, earlier in their career.

“I would’ve worked the same with him as I did with Root and Bairstow at the start of their careers. Root turned out to be the greatest player of spin England’s ever had. I’m not saying it’s because of what we did when he was a youngster. But we spent hours together batting in the nets, going through drills and practicing. I love that stuff,” added Pietersen.

Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

After winning their initial four matches on the trot, DC has currently slipped on their form in the IPL 2025. They have managed to win only two of their last six matches.

With their latest loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Axar Patel and Co. are currently placed fifth in the points table. They need to win half of their remaining four matches to secure their IPL 2025 playoffs qualification. DC will lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Uppal tomorrow.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Delhi Capitals
Harry Brook
IPL 2025
Kevin Pietersen

Related posts

ravi bishnoi ipl 2025 lsg lucknow super giants

Is Ravi Bishnoi Playing In PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash?

The legspinner has claimed nine wickets from 10 games this season
8:16 pm
Samarnath Soory
Marcus Stoinis Punjab Kings PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025

Who Has Marcus Stoinis Replaced in Punjab Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against LSG?

Marcus Stoinis returns to the Punjab Kings playing XI against Lucknow Super Giants.
7:54 pm
Vishnu PN

Riyan Parag’s 2-year-old Tweet Goes Viral After Hitting 6 Consecutive Sixes in an Over Against KKR in IPL 2025

Ahead of the IPL 2023 season, Parag had wished for a similar outcome
7:54 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
andre russell kkr kolkata knight riders ipl 2025 kkr vs rr dre-russ

‘Still feeling like 27’ – Andre Russell Opens Up On Being Questioned About Age and Fitness After Scoring Unbeaten Fifty Against Rajasthan Royals

Andre Russell has scored 129 runs from 11 matches in IPL 2025 at a strike rate of 161
6:52 pm
Samarnath Soory
'If the Brain is Still Ticking': Former IPL-winning Skipper Criticises MS Dhoni's Captaincy During RCB vs CSK in IPL 2025

‘If the Brain is Still Ticking’: Former IPL-winning Skipper Criticises MS Dhoni’s Captaincy During RCB vs CSK in IPL 2025

CSK lost the match narrowly by two runs.
6:22 pm
Sreejita Sen
Dharamsala rain PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025

PBKS vs LSG Weather Updates: Latest Dharamsala Weather, Rain Forecast and Cut Off Times for Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2025

All eyes will be on the Dharamsala weather ahead of the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 match.
6:10 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.