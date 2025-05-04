‘He Has Technical Flaws’: Delhi Capitals Mentor’s Scathing Remark on England Batter Who Pulled Out of IPL 2025

BCCI has banned him from participating in the IPL till 2027.

Delhi Capitals (DC) mentor Kevin Pietersen has stated that Harry Brook, the recently recruited white-ball captain of England, has severe “technical flaws” to counter spin in subcontinents, especially in India.

Previously, the batter pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 days ahead of the beginning of this cash-rich league. He was handed a two-year ban by BCCI for his last-minute pulling out from the IPL.

The DC mentor revealed Brook’s weakness against spin and expressed his wish to work with his fellow England batter. The former player believes that he might have worked on that issue and could have performed well in the IPL this season.

“He can properly play, but he has technical flaws in the subcontinent – in India, in particular. I really wanted to work with him, but people make their own choices in life and you’ve got to respect them. He has a flaw playing spin in India, a real big flaw. Two months here, imagine what might have happened if he had fixed that?” he stated to ESPN Cricinfo.

Kevin Pietersen on mentoring Harry Brook

The 44-year-old explained how he would have helped the batter overcome his weakness against spin during their IPL stint in Delhi Capitals. The mentor also recalled how he worked with the former England skipper Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow, earlier in their career.

“I would’ve worked the same with him as I did with Root and Bairstow at the start of their careers. Root turned out to be the greatest player of spin England’s ever had. I’m not saying it’s because of what we did when he was a youngster. But we spent hours together batting in the nets, going through drills and practicing. I love that stuff,” added Pietersen.

Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

After winning their initial four matches on the trot, DC has currently slipped on their form in the IPL 2025. They have managed to win only two of their last six matches.

With their latest loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Axar Patel and Co. are currently placed fifth in the points table. They need to win half of their remaining four matches to secure their IPL 2025 playoffs qualification. DC will lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Uppal tomorrow.

