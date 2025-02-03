‘VK 18 Is Written’: Delhi Opener Reveals Virat Kohli Gave Many Gifts to Players on Ranji Trophy Trophy Return

It was a wonderful opportunity for the Delhi players to spend time with a cricketer of the stature of Kohli.

Virat Kohli might have not had the best return to domestic cricket but he ensured that the Delhi players were not left empty-handed, apparently giving them multiple gifts including bats and kit bags.

The disclosure about the same was done by Delhi opener Sanat Sangwan.

Sangwan told Dainik Jagran, “Virat gifted a lot of things to the Delhi cricketers. He gave bats to a lot of players. He gave his bats to me, Ayush Badoni, Sarvansh Bedi, and Navdeep Saini. He also gifted his kit bags to me and Vaibhav in which VK 18 is written”

Further, the young opener spoke about how it was sharing the batting crease with Virat Kohli, who also gave tips and spoke about his fielding experiences.

Sanat Sangwan opens up about experiences with Virat Kohli

While Kohli is one of the biggest ambassadors of the sport, it was a wonderful opportunity for the Delhi players to spend time with a cricketer of the stature of Kohli.

Echoing on the same lines, Sanat Sangwan opened up on his experience of playing alongside the batting stalwart and revealed about the dressing room atmosphere.

Notably, Sangwan was the other batter in the crease when Kohli walked out to bat during the game against Railways.

“When Virat (Kohli) walked in to bat, then he asked me whether the ball is moving or not. He also told me that I am batting well and should keep batting this way. He spoke of having a big partnership,” Sangwan said.

Speaking about Delhi’s dressing room atmosphere, Sangwan stated that the players were extremely determined to win the contest and that Kohli always motivated them to do well.

After playing in the Ranji, Kohli will now shift his focus to the upcoming IND vs ENG ODIs ahead of the marquee Champions Trophy 2025.

