News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Virat Kohli
News
Last updated: February 3, 2025

‘VK 18 Is Written’: Delhi Opener Reveals Virat Kohli Gave Many Gifts to Players on Ranji Trophy Trophy Return

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

It was a wonderful opportunity for the Delhi players to spend time with a cricketer of the stature of Kohli.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli might have not had the best return to domestic cricket but he ensured that the Delhi players were not left empty-handed, apparently giving them multiple gifts including bats and kit bags.

The disclosure about the same was done by Delhi opener Sanat Sangwan.

Sangwan told Dainik Jagran, “Virat gifted a lot of things to the Delhi cricketers. He gave bats to a lot of players. He gave his bats to me, Ayush Badoni, Sarvansh Bedi, and Navdeep Saini. He also gifted his kit bags to me and Vaibhav in which VK 18 is written”

Further, the young opener spoke about how it was sharing the batting crease with Virat Kohli, who also gave tips and spoke about his fielding experiences.

ALSO READ:

Sanat Sangwan opens up about experiences with Virat Kohli

While Kohli is one of the biggest ambassadors of the sport, it was a wonderful opportunity for the Delhi players to spend time with a cricketer of the stature of Kohli.

Echoing on the same lines, Sanat Sangwan opened up on his experience of playing alongside the batting stalwart and revealed about the dressing room atmosphere.

Notably, Sangwan was the other batter in the crease when Kohli walked out to bat during the game against Railways.

“When Virat (Kohli) walked in to bat, then he asked me whether the ball is moving or not. He also told me that I am batting well and should keep batting this way. He spoke of having a big partnership,” Sangwan said.

Speaking about Delhi’s dressing room atmosphere, Sangwan stated that the players were extremely determined to win the contest and that Kohli always motivated them to do well.

After playing in the Ranji, Kohli will now shift his focus to the upcoming IND vs ENG ODIs ahead of the marquee Champions Trophy 2025.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ranji Trophy 2024-25
Sanat Sangwan
Virat Kohli

Latest news

Related posts

West Indies Pacer Among Few BPL Players Stranded in Hotel Room With No Payment

As of Monday, Rahman is taken into police custody for interrogation. He has promised to clear the payments in three phases dated February 3, 7, and 10.
February 3, 2025
Disha Asrani
Legendary Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon doesn't believe that Australia have already become a great Test team despite their incredible achievements over the summer of cricket.

Nathan Lyon Reveals Why Australia Aren’t a Great Team Yet

Australia managed to regain the Border Gavaskar Trophy after a gap of 10 years as they beat India 3-1 in the Test series.
February 3, 2025
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Star England batter Joe Root claimed that it was Brendon McCullum who broadened his horizon when it came to bringing a change in his game.

‘He Opened My Eyes…’ – Joe Root Reveals Who Played a Major Factor in Changing His Batting Mantra

Star England batter Joe Root claimed that it was Brendon McCullum who broadened his horizon when it came to bringing a change in his game.
February 3, 2025
Anuj Nitin Prabhu

SRH Player Wins Prestigious Allan Border Medal For the First Time

However, he couldn't collect the accolade in person due to his ongoing Test commitments in Sri Lanka.
February 3, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das

Two 10/10, One 1/10: Rating India Players On Their Performances from the IND vs ENG T20Is

England were marred by inconsistent performances with both bat and ball while India were clinical across departments in the five matches.
February 3, 2025
Anuj Nitin Prabhu

Star India Player Fractures Index Finger; Set for Lengthy Spell on Sidelines

Samson smashed Archer for two sixes and a boundary but soon got hit on his index finger due to which he received treatment out in the middle.
February 3, 2025
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy