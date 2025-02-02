Gujarat Titans Youngster Pushes Case To Be Ravindra Jadeja’s Successor With Stellar Ranji Trophy Performance

The 20-year-old has been in good form this Ranji Trophy season, scoring 333 runs in five matches and taking 16 wickets so far.

Gujarat Titans youngster Nishant Sindhu strengthens his case as Ravindra Jadeja’s successor with a brilliant Ranji Trophy performance, scoring 165 against Karnataka and also taking a wicket in the match.



In the IPL 2025 auction, Gujarat Titans bought Nishant Sindhu for INR 30 lakh.

Nishant Sindhu Shines with a Brilliant Knock Against Karnataka

Against Karnataka, Nishant Sindhu batted at number five for Haryana. He played a brilliant knock to score 165 runs off 184 balls including 15 fours and 6 sixes. His innings saw Haryana make 450 runs in the first innings. With the ball also, he had a wicket to his credit in the match.

Strengthens his Case as Ravindra Jadeja’s Successor

Nishant Sindhu is a very young player who has shown great potential and could be Ravindra Jadeja’s successor in the future. He is a left-handed batter and a left-arm spinner who contributes in both departments, just like Jadeja.

So far in first-class cricket, he has played 27 matches, scoring 1683 runs at an average of 39.13 and a strike rate of 63.79, including six centuries and five half-centuries. He has also done well with the ball and has taken 62 wickets at an average of 25.82 and an economy rate of 3.32.

Despite his brief career, Sindhu has already shown that he can be a good all-rounder if groomed in the right way. With Ashwin retired and Jadeja the only regular all-rounder in India’s team, Sindhu’s performances may soon see him get a call-up into the national team if he continues to carry on well.

Nishant Sindhu Set to Represent Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

Nishant Sindhu will play for Gujarat Titans in the next season. However, he may be required to warm up the bench as the side has a solid lineup. He can still prove to be an effective all-rounder who can contribute with both bat and ball.

In case Rashid Khan or Washington Sundar is not available, Sindhu can be a like-for-like replacement, but he could also be used as an impact player, whenever Gujarat Titans need his services.

