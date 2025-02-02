News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Gujarat Titans Youngster Nishant Sindhu Pushes Case To Be Ravindra Jadeja’s Successor With Stellar Ranji Trophy Performance
Features
Last updated: February 2, 2025

Gujarat Titans Youngster Pushes Case To Be Ravindra Jadeja’s Successor With Stellar Ranji Trophy Performance

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

The 20-year-old has been in good form this Ranji Trophy season, scoring 333 runs in five matches and taking 16 wickets so far.

Gujarat Titans Youngster Nishant Sindhu Pushes Case To Be Ravindra Jadeja’s Successor With Stellar Ranji Trophy Performance

Gujarat Titans youngster Nishant Sindhu strengthens his case as Ravindra Jadeja’s successor with a brilliant Ranji Trophy performance, scoring 165 against Karnataka and also taking a wicket in the match.

In the IPL 2025 auction, Gujarat Titans bought Nishant Sindhu for INR 30 lakh.

Nishant Sindhu Shines with a Brilliant Knock Against Karnataka

Against Karnataka, Nishant Sindhu batted at number five for Haryana. He played a brilliant knock to score 165 runs off 184 balls including 15 fours and 6 sixes. His innings saw Haryana make 450 runs in the first innings. With the ball also, he had a wicket to his credit in the match.

The 20-year-old, Nishant Sindhu, has been in good form this Ranji Trophy season, scoring 333 runs in five matches and taking 16 wickets so far.

ALSO READ:

Strengthens his Case as Ravindra Jadeja’s Successor

Nishant Sindhu is a very young player who has shown great potential and could be Ravindra Jadeja’s successor in the future. He is a left-handed batter and a left-arm spinner who contributes in both departments, just like Jadeja.

So far in first-class cricket, he has played 27 matches, scoring 1683 runs at an average of 39.13 and a strike rate of 63.79, including six centuries and five half-centuries. He has also done well with the ball and has taken 62 wickets at an average of 25.82 and an economy rate of 3.32.

Despite his brief career, Sindhu has already shown that he can be a good all-rounder if groomed in the right way. With Ashwin retired and Jadeja the only regular all-rounder in India’s team, Sindhu’s performances may soon see him get a call-up into the national team if he continues to carry on well.

Nishant Sindhu Set to Represent Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

Nishant Sindhu will play for Gujarat Titans in the next season. However, he may be required to warm up the bench as the side has a solid lineup. He can still prove to be an effective all-rounder who can contribute with both bat and ball.

In case Rashid Khan or Washington Sundar is not available, Sindhu can be a like-for-like replacement, but he could also be used as an impact player, whenever Gujarat Titans need his services.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

GT
Gujarat Titans
nishant sindhu
Ranji Trophy
Ravindra Jadeja

Latest news

Related posts

Can IPL Borrow the SA20 Template and Play T20 Cricket Like Never Seen Before?

Due to venue counts, conditions are bound to vary more in IPL than in any other league.
February 2, 2025
Darpan Jain
Kuhnemann has played just three Test matches for Australia so far, but his impact has been magnificent

Match-Winning Spells in India, Sri Lanka in 3-Test Career: Is Matthew Kuhnemann The Best Spin Successor for Nathan Lyon?

Kuhnemann has played just three Test matches for Australia so far, but his impact has been magnificent.
February 1, 2025
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Gongadi Trisha womens under 19

Meet Gongadi Trisha: Talented Opener Who Brought India Closer To A Second Women’s U19 World Cup Trophy

February 1, 2025
Samarnath Soory
We look at three teams who can rope Saqib Mahmood as a replacement player in IPL 2025.

3 Teams That Could Pick England Pacer Saqib Mahmood as a Replacement in IPL 2025

Saqib can move the new ball at pace and bowl decent yorkers at the death, making him a good prospect.
February 1, 2025
Darpan Jain
Punjab Kings' Lockie Ferguson has improved massively and slowly regained his beast, old self, making him a threatening option in IPL 2025.

Punjab Kings Sensation Returns To Form in T20 Cricket, Set To Make a Splash in IPL 2025

While the focus was mostly on getting the Aussie players in the overseas section, influenced by Ricky Ponting, PBKS also roped in a few other solid foreign options.
February 1, 2025
Darpan Jain
concussion sub harshit rana shivam dube javagal srinath icc playing conditions

Concussion Sub Not By The Law: Why The Match Referee Erred By Allowing India To Bring Harshit Rana For Shivam Dube

February 1, 2025
Rohit Sankar
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy