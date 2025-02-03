News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Himanshu Sangwan Reveals How a BUS DRIVER’s Advice Helped Him Dismiss Virat Kohli in Ranji Trophy
News
Last updated: February 3, 2025

Himanshu Sangwan Reveals BUS DRIVER’s Surprise Advice After Dismissing Virat Kohli in Ranji Trophy

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The fast bowler has become an overnight sensation after taking the India batter's wicket

Himanshu Sangwan Reveals How a BUS DRIVER’s Advice Helped Him Dismiss Virat Kohli in Ranji Trophy

Following his red-ball struggles in international cricket, Virat Kohli returned to domestic cricket after 12 long years. However, his return was short-lived as he was dismissed cheaply, getting clean bowled for just 6 runs by Railways pacer Himashu Sangwan.

Virat Kohli has been facing a persistent problem on the off-side, falling prey in the fourth-stump line, as was evident in the Border Gavaskar Trophy in December-January.

Considering Kohli’s well-known weakness, everyone anticipated the Railways pacer to target the off-stump channel. However, Sangwan defied expectations by delivering a flawless inswinger as the ball curved in sharply, breaching Kohli’s defence and rattling his off-stump.

When quizzed if Sangwan also had thoughts of exploiting Kohli’s Achilles heel, he highlighted that he didn’t have any specific plan for the India batter.

ALSO READ:

Himanshu Sangwan reveals surprise advice from a bus driver after taking Virat Kohli’s wicket

However, the fast bowler then went on to narrate an interesting story where he got a surprise advice from a bus driver ahead of the match.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sangwan revealed, “The bus in which we were travelling, even the bus driver told me that you know that you need to bowl at the fourth-fifth stump line to Virat Kohli, and then he will get out. I had self-belief. I just wanted to focus on my own strengths rather than someone else’s weaknesses. I bowled to my strengths and ended up getting the wicket”.

Since taking Kohli’s scalp, Sangwan has become an overnight sensation with his Instagram following surging from 750 to more than 18k.

While his Instagram profile was initially set as ‘private’, Sangwan has now made it public.

Interestingly, Sangwan also managed to get the autograph of Virat on the same ball with which he dismissed him.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Himanshu Sangwan
Ranji Trophy 2024-25
Virat Kohli

Latest news

Related posts

Two 10/10, One 1/10: Rating India Players On Their Performances from the IND vs ENG T20Is

England were marred by inconsistent performances with both bat and ball while India were clinical across departments in the five matches.
February 3, 2025
Anuj Nitin Prabhu

Star India Player Fractures Index Finger; Set for Lengthy Spell on Sidelines

Samson smashed Archer for two sixes and a boundary but soon got hit on his index finger due to which he received treatment out in the middle.
February 3, 2025
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Gambhir has claimed that the Indian T20I team will try to regularly breach the 250-260 run mark in the shortest format.

Gautam Gambhir Sends Strong Message to Indian T20I Team After England Series Win

Gambhir has claimed that the Indian T20I team will try to regularly breach the 250-260 run mark in the shortest format.
February 3, 2025
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
‘I Was Forced’: Former Pakistan Player Predicts Babar Azam’s Excuse if He Fails To Perform in Champions Trophy 2025

‘I Was Forced’: Former Pakistan Player Predicts Babar Azam’s Excuse if He Fails To Perform in Champions Trophy 2025

Babar will play a key role in Pakistan's title defence.
February 3, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Discarded in IPL 2025 Auction, Former Delhi Capitals Star Hits T20 Purple Patch With Big Runs

Discarded in IPL 2025 Auction, Former Delhi Capitals Star Hits T20 Purple Patch With Big Runs

This was his first match of the ILT20 2025 season, representing Dubai Capitals.
February 3, 2025
Sagar Paul
Sri Lanka Star Named in ILT20 Playing XI While Travelling From Sri Lanka to Dubai, Smashes 34 off 12 in the Game

Sri Lanka Star Named in ILT20 Playing XI While Travelling From Sri Lanka to Dubai, Smashes 34 off 12 in the Game

His late flourish helped his team post a very good total of 217/4 in 20 overs.
February 3, 2025
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy