Himanshu Sangwan Reveals BUS DRIVER’s Surprise Advice After Dismissing Virat Kohli in Ranji Trophy

Following his red-ball struggles in international cricket, Virat Kohli returned to domestic cricket after 12 long years. However, his return was short-lived as he was dismissed cheaply, getting clean bowled for just 6 runs by Railways pacer Himashu Sangwan.

Virat Kohli has been facing a persistent problem on the off-side, falling prey in the fourth-stump line, as was evident in the Border Gavaskar Trophy in December-January.

Considering Kohli’s well-known weakness, everyone anticipated the Railways pacer to target the off-stump channel. However, Sangwan defied expectations by delivering a flawless inswinger as the ball curved in sharply, breaching Kohli’s defence and rattling his off-stump.

When quizzed if Sangwan also had thoughts of exploiting Kohli’s Achilles heel, he highlighted that he didn’t have any specific plan for the India batter.

However, the fast bowler then went on to narrate an interesting story where he got a surprise advice from a bus driver ahead of the match.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sangwan revealed, “The bus in which we were travelling, even the bus driver told me that you know that you need to bowl at the fourth-fifth stump line to Virat Kohli, and then he will get out. I had self-belief. I just wanted to focus on my own strengths rather than someone else’s weaknesses. I bowled to my strengths and ended up getting the wicket”.

Since taking Kohli’s scalp, Sangwan has become an overnight sensation with his Instagram following surging from 750 to more than 18k.

While his Instagram profile was initially set as ‘private’, Sangwan has now made it public.

Interestingly, Sangwan also managed to get the autograph of Virat on the same ball with which he dismissed him.

