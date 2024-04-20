'I'll do everything I can' - RCB star determined to break into India's T20 World Cup squad at any cost

The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is keenly followed by the selectors and team management of the Indian Cricket Team.

This season has witnessed some world-class performances from young and experienced domestic players so far.

Hence, players are giving their all to make an encouraging impact and make selectors notice them. This season has witnessed some world-class performances from young and experienced domestic players so far.

Among the many performers is veteran Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Dinesh Karthik, who has been among the few positives in an otherwise abysmal campaign for RCB. Despite batting in the lower order, Karthik has scored runs consistently and saved his team from humiliating defeats numerous times in IPL 2024.

He has accumulated 226 runs at a whopping strike rate of 205.45 in six outings this season. While Karthik looked rusty in the initial phase, he has picked pace and provided stability from the lower order.

Dinesh Karthik determined to break into India's T20 World Cup squad at any cost

Needless to say, Dinesh Karthik has an eye cast on the T20 World Cup 2024 and looking to make a comeback in the national setup. Talking at the RCB’s pre-match press conference, Karthik exclaimed he is keen to represent India again.

“At this stage in my life, it would be the greatest feeling for me to represent India (at the upcoming T-20 World Cup). I'm very, very keen to do so. There is nothing bigger in my life other than representing India in this T-20 World Cup.”

Adding to his point, the wicketkeeper batter lauded the likes of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, stating he will respect any decision they make. However, Karthik feels he is 100% ready to don the blue jersey again.

“I also feel there are three very, very stable, honest people who are at their helm to decide what should be the best Indian team for the World Cup. Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma, and Ajit Agarkar. And I'm completely with them. I respect any decision that they take. But all I can say is I'm 100% ready. And you know I'll do everything I can to be on that flight to the World Cup.”

