"Knew he would be a T20 legend": Gambhir reveals how he identified KKR star on international debut

He has stunned everyone this IPL 2024 season with his resurgence with the willow.

A Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder has been having a stellar Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season and team mentor Gautam Gambhir has opened up on how he predicted it.

While the mystery spinner is known for his bowling abilities, he has stunned everyone this season with his resurgence with the willow. Sunil Narine scored his career-first ton during KKR's last match against Rajasthan Royals and his batting has been one of the highlights of the season for KKR.

Incidentally, on Narine's international debut, Gambhir was batting in the opposite end and he could fathom the greatness Narine possessed.

Gautam Gambhir narrates the incident

Echoing on the same lines, Gambhir said on KKR Knights Dugout Podcast, "I faced Sunil Narine when it was his international debut at Indore where Veeru got a double hundred, I got a 70 odd and that was his first game. I probably must have faced only seven or eight deliveries and I thought this is the guy. This is the guy who is going to go out to become a legend of the game, especially in T20 cricket."

He added, "See where is Sunil Narine now? Probably the greatest bowler in IPL history."

Gambhir's addition to the team as a mentor has seen a massive turnaround in the franchise's fortunes. After having a disappointing last season where they finished at seventh, in the ongoing IPL 2024, they are currently placed in the second position at the midway stage and have strong chances of making it to the playoffs.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side will next face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their own backyard at Eden Gardens tomorrow (April 21).

