WATCH: Jonty Rhodes awards Deepak Hooda for missing a catch that kept MS Dhoni out of action

Rhodes' fears were justified as Dhoni once again unleashed his carnage, scoring a quickfire 9-ball 28.

During the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last night, LSG's Deepak Hooda missed a catch of CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja near the ropes.

While it was a moment of faux pas from Hooda as the ball slipped from his hand and went over the rope for a six, the incident had other implications as well as highlighted by LSG fielding coach Jonty Rhodes after the match.

CSK eventually went on to make 176 for 6, but it didn't prove enough as LSG raced home to win.

After LSG won the contest convincingly by 8 wickets, Jonty Rhodes brought up the incident while addressing the dressing room in a video posted by the franchise on their social media handles.

ALSO READ: Tim David, Kieron Pollard fined for code of conduct breach; fans speculate reason

Jonty Rhodes awards Deepak Hooda for missing a catch

In the video, Rhodes could be heard saying, "Fielding award is not just about brilliant performances, fielding is about awareness. In the yellow team (Chennai) they have this guy MSD. He is striking it at 400 strike rate. I think it was a real smart decision by birthday boy Deepak Hooda to let the ball go for six. That meant Dhoni didn't come up for another five balls."

"That is magical! So the award goes to Deepak Hooda," Rhodes concluded before walking up and hugging Hooda while presenting him with the award as the room broke into laughter, claps and cheeky comments of 'clever thinking'.

MSD, Hoody, Magic Mike - Only Jonty could've done this 😂 pic.twitter.com/VBnmQwcfvs — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 20, 2024

Speaking about the match, MS Dhoni once again showed his masterclass last night with some incessant power-hitting. Walking out to bat with 2 overs left in CSK's innings, he registered a quickfire 9-ball 28 including two sixes and three fours, showing why he is still one of the best finishers in the business.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.