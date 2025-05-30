Discarded from Test Squad, India Batter Hits 92 for India A Against England Lions

India batter Sarfaraz Khan gave a testament to his sheer prowess with a deft knock of 92 in the ongoing match between India A vs England Lions. He walked in when the visitors were reeling at 51 for 2 and formed a massive 181-run stand with Karun Nair to rebuild the innings. The dynamic right-hander slamemd 19 boundaries and one six as he narrowly missed out on a century.

Sarfaraz, who made his debut at the start of last year during a home Test series against England, however, has found it difficult to break into the playing XI on overseas tours.

He did not play in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, although he travelled to Australia, with his last appearance coming during the New Zealand series, which India lost 3-0.

In the six Test matches so far, Sarfaraz has scored 371 runs at an average of 37.10 with one hundred and three fifties to his name.

ALSO READ:

Will Sarfaraz Khan play in India XI?

Sarfaraz’s performance will play a huge role in backing his cause for a place in the India playing XI for the upcoming five-match Test series against England. Although, it will be difficult for him to find a spot.

While the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the longest format, the selectors have brought in Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan into the fray who are likely names to make the cut.

Nair has enjoyed a terrific domestic season while Sai is amongst the top run-scorers in the ongoing IPL 2025. Furthermore, Sarfaraz Khan doesn’t have the experience of playing county cricket whereas the duo of Sai and Nair have.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.