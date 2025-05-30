Former RCB Batter Set To Play India ‘A’ Second Match Against England Lions

The second match will be played from June 6 to 9

KL Rahul’s job in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is done. The top-order batter finished as the highest run-scorer for Delhi Capitals this season with 539 runs from 13 matches at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 150, which included a hundred and three fifties.

DC set the early momentum in the season by winning their first four games of the season and were the only undefeated side in the entire tournament. But soon after their 12-run defeat against Mumbai Indians, their form nosedived in dramatic fashion as they went without a win for five games in a row before ending the season with a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings.

KL Rahul set to join India ‘A’ before England Tests

Rahul’s form, however, was decent in this period as he registered scores of 41, 7, 10, 112 not out, 11 and 35. Despite this, DC finished fifth in the table with 15 points behind Mumbai Indians.

According to a report by Indian Express, Rahul is set to join the India ‘A’ squad for the second four-day match against England Lions from June 6 to 9 in Northampton.

“He will be flying on Monday and will be playing a second warm up game with the India A side. As he is part of the senior men’s team, which will be playing five Test matches in the series, these matches will give him game time and match practice,” a BCCI source told Indian Express.

India ‘A’ to play three matches before England Tests

India ‘A’, led by Abhimanyu Easwaran, are set to begin the shadow of England with the first game against the Lions on Friday at Canterbury.

India ‘A’ will also play an intra-squad match from June 13 to 16 in Beckenham for which new Test captain Shubman Gill and top-order batter Sai Sudharsan are set to join the India ‘A’ squad.

Rahul has looked freed from his usual conservative self while batting in T20 cricket and even though he couldn’t lift his team to the playoffs this year, he will carry confidence into the England series.

After the retirement of Rohit Sharma, Rahul didn’t seem to be interested in succeeding him despite having the experience of captaining the national team as a stand-in previously. The vice-captaincy has gone to keeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

