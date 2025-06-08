Discarded IPL and India Batter Makes Statement With a Blazing 75(34) in Mumbai T20 League

The right-hander hit at an explosive strike rate of 220.59, comprising 12 boundaries and three maximums.

Discarded batter Prithvi Shaw registered a splendid fifty in the ongoing Mumbai T20 League to make a strong statement and get back to the fray.

Shaw, who went unsold at the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction after finding no buyers, displayed his prowess in the shortest format of the game with a blazing knock of 75 off 34 balls.

The innings came during a match between the North Mumbai Panthers and Triumphs Knights MNE. The right-hander hit at an explosive strike rate of 220.59, comprising 12 boundaries and three maximums.

Courtesy of Shaw’s fiery batting, the Panthers posted a 200-plus total on the scoreboard, finishing with 207 for 6 in 20 overs.

Why did Prithvi Shaw fall down the pecking order?

Prithvi Shaw has not played for India since July 2021, having last featured in a T20I against Sri Lanka in Colombo. In the IPL too, he was with the Delhi Capitals (DC) for seven seasons but the dip in his form led to Shaw being left without a contract for the recently concluded edition.

The U19 World Cup-winning captain has also struggled for consistency in domestic cricket. Furthermore, his work ethic and discipline have been questioned by some. Shaw’s poor form saw him getting dropped from Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) while his fitness saw his exclusion for some matches in the Ranji Trophy last season.

His recent performance in the Mumbai T20 League will thus help back his cause for a comeback. The 25-year-old has much to offer with the willow at his peak, as has been evident from the glimpses of talent he has shown so far.

