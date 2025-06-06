ENG vs WI Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs West Indies T20I Series in India?

The T20I series between England and West Indies will kick off tonight.

After registering a 3-0 clean sweep over the visitors West Indies in the ODI series, England is set to clash with them once again in three T20Is. This series will be the first T20I assignment of Harry Brook after being appointed as the white-ball skipper of England. Previously, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) handed over the leadership responsibilities to Brook in white-ball cricket. This came after Jos Buttler resigned from the position following England’s winless campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Notably, England will be without the services of all-rounder Jamie Overton in the series. The pacer scalped three wickets in the first ODI but suffered a fracture in his right little finger which has ruled him out of the series. They will also miss their opener Phil Salt, who has withdrawn from the squad and is on paternity leave. On the other hand, the WI has been bolstered by the recent additions of big-hitters like Andre Russel, Romario Shepherd and experienced all-rounder Jason Holder into the squad.

Earlier, England won the five-match T20I series with a score line of 3-1 in their latest clash in November 2024. However, the last time when the WI toured England for a T20I fixture in 2017, they won that match by 21 runs.

Squads of England and West Indies

England: Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood

West Indies: Shai Hope (C), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

T20I Series Schedule

1st T20I: June 6, Chester-le-Street

2nd T20I: June 8, Bristol

3rd T20I: June 10, Southampton

When will the ENG vs WI T20I Series matches take place?

The first and third T20I between England and the West Indies will be starting on 11:00 PM IST, while the second T20I will kick off on 7:00 PM IST.

Where to watch ENG vs WI Live Streaming in India?

The England vs West Indies T20I series will be streamed live on the SonyLiv and Fancode app and website.

Where to watch ENG vs WI Live on TV in India?

Viewers can also watch the three-match T20I series live on the Sony Sports Network.

