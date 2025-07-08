England Captain, Star Spinner Return As ECB Announce 15-Member Women’s Squad for ODI Series Against India

England and India will lock horns in a three-match women's ODI series against India from July 16.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have announced the 15-member women’s squad for the upcoming ODI series against India. After having missed the series against West Indies, senior spinner Sophie Ecclestone has made a comeback to the side along with Maia Bouchier.

Nat Sciver-Brunt set to play full part in series

Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, who suffered a groin injury during the second T20I against India and will miss the rest of the series, also returns to the squad for the ODIs. “Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt is expected to play a full part in the series despite missing the end of the Vitality IT20 series with a groin injury,” the ECB said in a statement.

“Also in the squad is Lauren Filer, who’ll be looking to make her first ODI appearance since the Ashes in the winter. The Durham seamer, who averaged 76mph in her match-defining four-over spell at the Kia Oval on Friday night, is continuing her return from a knee injury,” the statement added.



Sophie Ecclestone’s presence in the England women’s ODI side will be a massive boost for the hosts. In 72 ODIs, the 26-year-old has taken 120 wickets at an average of 19.87 and 3.69.

All matches (59) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W – ASM-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK 116/10 INA 168/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL – SK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK – INA – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Pallekele Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL 69/2 BAN – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 BUL-W 132/4 GRC-W 176/2 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 GRC-W – SBA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TKW-W – BUL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GENW 188/2 HAST 123/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 HAST 85/2 OSTG 119/6 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – ATPG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GENW – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – BRBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – GENW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – GENW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 HAST – LEST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – HAST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC 125/7 91YC 131/6 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC 132/6 NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 CCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE – JER 13/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 ITA – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – GUE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Manchester India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – MUR 48/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NK – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 MUR – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – SUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – MECS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB 296/4 THUO 115/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO 164/7 MR 109/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO – MB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – TSKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU – MINY – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT 93/6 VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A – SL-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – PTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 AMW – IYH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SOM – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 BB – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SUSS – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – ESS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – LAN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 BRB-W – SUR-W – Fixtures Standings

Maia Bouchier, on the other hand, is still a newbie to international cricket after having only made her debut in September 2023 during an ODI against Sri Lanka. The right-handed batter has scored 482 runs from 17 ODIs at a strike-rate of 106.87 and an average of 37.07. Maia Bouchier had also scored an unbeaten hundred in a warm-up match against India on June 24.

India aim to clinch T20I series before ODIs

India currently lead the five-match T20I series against England 2-1 with two more matches to be played. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side clinched a 97-run win in the first T20I in Nottingham on June 28, before going onto win the second match by 24 runs in Bristol three days later.

ALSO READ:

England bounced back with a five-run win in the third match at the Oval on July 4. The three-match ODI series between England and India will begin on July 16, with Southampton’s Rose Bowl hosting the first game. That will be followed by matches at Lord’s (July 19) and Chester-Le-Street (July 22).

England women’s squad for ODI series vs India: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont (wk), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.