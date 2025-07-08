England Captain, Star Spinner Return As ECB Announce 15-Member Women’s Squad for ODI Series Against India

England and India will lock horns in a three-match women's ODI series against India from July 16.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have announced the 15-member women’s squad for the upcoming ODI series against India. After having missed the series against West Indies, senior spinner Sophie Ecclestone has made a comeback to the side along with Maia Bouchier.
Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, who suffered a groin injury during the second T20I against India and will miss the rest of the series, also returns to the squad for the ODIs. “Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt is expected to play a full part in the series despite missing the end of the Vitality IT20 series with a groin injury,” the ECB said in a statement.
“Also in the squad is Lauren Filer, who’ll be looking to make her first ODI appearance since the Ashes in the winter. The Durham seamer, who averaged 76mph in her match-defining four-over spell at the Kia Oval on Friday night, is continuing her return from a knee injury,” the statement added.
Sophie Ecclestone’s presence in the England women’s ODI side will be a massive boost for the hosts. In 72 ODIs, the 26-year-old has taken 120 wickets at an average of 19.87 and 3.69.
–
–
116/10
168/10
Indonesia beat South Korea by 52 runs
–
–
–
–
69/2
–
132/4
176/2
Greece Women beat Bulgaria Women by 44 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
188/2
123/7
Gent Wolves beat Hasselt Titans by 65 runs
85/2
119/6
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
125/7
131/6
91 Yards Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 6 runs
132/6
–
–
–
–
–
–
13/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
48/4
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
296/4
115/9
Malaysia Blues beat Thunderstorm Outlanders by 181 runs
164/7
109/4
–
–
–
–
–
–
93/6
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Maia Bouchier, on the other hand, is still a newbie to international cricket after having only made her debut in September 2023 during an ODI against Sri Lanka. The right-handed batter has scored 482 runs from 17 ODIs at a strike-rate of 106.87 and an average of 37.07. Maia Bouchier had also scored an unbeaten hundred in a warm-up match against India on June 24.
India currently lead the five-match T20I series against England 2-1 with two more matches to be played. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side clinched a 97-run win in the first T20I in Nottingham on June 28, before going onto win the second match by 24 runs in Bristol three days later.
ALSO READ:
England bounced back with a five-run win in the third match at the Oval on July 4. The three-match ODI series between England and India will begin on July 16, with Southampton’s Rose Bowl hosting the first game. That will be followed by matches at Lord’s (July 19) and Chester-Le-Street (July 22).
England women’s squad for ODI series vs India: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont (wk), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.