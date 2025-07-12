England Pacer Released From Squad Midway Through ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Pacer Gus Atkinson has been released from the England squad during the ongoing Lord’s Test against India. Atkinson missed the first two Tests due to a hamstring injury, which he sustained during the one-off Test against Zimbabwe last month. He was also ruled out of the following white-ball series against the West Indies. However, the right-arm pacer was added to the squad ahead of the third Test of the five-match series against India. But England did not pick him in the playing XI, especially with Jofra Archer returning after four years. He was seen with the team on the first two days of the Lord’s Test, but didn’t travel with the team on Day 3.

Gus Atkinson Joins His Boyhood Team

Atkinson is set to feature for his boyhood team from the South London club, Spencer CC. The club named Atkinson in the playing XI, taking on Sunbury CC at the Geoff Key Memorial Ground in Kempton for the Premier Division of the Surrey Championship. The 27-year-old was wicketless while he conceded 36 runs in eight overs. In the second innings, he walked in to bat at No.3 after Hugo Darby was dismissed at four runs.

At the time of writing this report, Atkinson is unbeaten after making five runs off 12 balls. Opener Toby Pratt has made 15 runs off 17 balls. The target is set at 267.

This contest marked Atkinson’s first appearance for the side since 2019. His maiden appearance for the Spencer CC came in 2013.

Gus Atkinson’s Stats

Atkinson has been a consistent performer for England, especially in Test cricket. He announced himself in style, becoming the eighth England bowler to pick up 10 wickets on Test debut. He also became the third bowler to pick a 10-wicket haul on debut at Lord’s after Alec Bedser and Bob Massie. His name sits on the Lord’s batting honours board too, scoring his maiden first-class century against Sri Lanka. He is also the third Englishman to take a five-for and a century in the same Test, joining the elite list of players featuring Tony Grieg and Sir Ian Botham.

Atkinson has 55 wickets to his name in 12 Tests, averaging 22.30, including a couple of five-fors and a 10-wicket haul. As per his average, he picks up a wicket every 35.7th ball, which is quite impressive as a pacer. He also has 352 runs to his name in 26 innings at 23.46.

After India’s historic 336-run win in Birmingham, the five-match series stands level at 1-1. The hosts won the first Test in Leeds by five wickets. The third Test is underway at the Lord’s Stadium. Opting to bat, England posted 387 on the board in the first innings. As of now, India are 348/6 in 104 overs. Ravindra Jadeja (59) and Washington Sundar (six) are on the crease.

