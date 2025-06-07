News
England Veteran to Take a Break From Domestic Cricket, Available for India Series
news

Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 7, 2025 - 3 min read

Reports suggest that English spinner Sophie Ecclestone is healing from a quad injury.

The top-ranked women’s ODI spinner in the world Sophie Ecclestone is set to take a break from domestic cricket, citing reasons to manage her quad injury. However, she will remain available for selection for England’s upcoming white-ball series against India, starting June 28.

The left-arm spinner was left out of England’s first international squads last month, due to a knee injury which sidelined her last winter. She was also unable to play domestic cricket prior to selection, which became the reason for her non-selection to the side.

The world no. 1 is a vital cog in England’s white-ball circuit. Having played 72 ODIs, she has picked 120 wickets at an economy of just 3.69. Moreover, she has amassed 22 wickets in 12 ODIs against India, and will soon aim to add to that tally.  

Ecclestone’s Injuries Keeping Her Away

It was during a T20 Blast game that Ecclestone left the field while playing for Lancashire last week. An update followed, stating that she was managing a quad injury. 

England women’s coach Charlotte Edwards expressed her views on the matter, saying that the management and team firmly stands behind the world no. 1. 

“Sophie has been managing a quad niggle over the past week but more importantly she wants to take a step back from cricket for a short period to look after herself. We’re totally behind that. We want to be able to select Sophie for the India series but the most important thing for her at the moment is that she feels in a better place. We all agree that a break now could be beneficial for her to achieve that”, Edwards stated. 

What Lies Ahead for the World No.1 ?

Ecclestone has grabbed two wickets from the two games she’s played in the T20 Blast this season, but this injury will keep her away from the domestic season. Her team, Lancashire sits sixth in the top-tier table. 

The left-arm spinner’s availability will play a huge role when England host India from the series starting June 28. Ecclestone’s ability to keep the batter under pressure by not leaking runs is second to none, and the English will hope that she recovers from her injury soon. 

England Women's Cricket Team
Sophie Ecclestone
