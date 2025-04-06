England’s Discarded KKR Batter Stamps His Class With 344*, The Highest Score in Somerset County Cricket History

He batted for over eight hours, facing 381 balls and hitting 53 fours and a six.

Tom Banton made headlines at the Cooper Associates Ground in Taunton by smashing an unbeaten 344, the highest individual score in Somerset’s first-class cricket history. Playing against Worcestershire in the County Championship First Division, the former KKR batter broke Justin Langer’s long-standing record of 342 set back in 2006.

Banton, aged 26, batted for over eight hours, facing 381 balls and hitting 53 fours and a six. His knock not only put Somerset in a strong position but also made him just the eighth player from the county to score a triple century, and the first since 2009. He reached the record in style, pulling a boundary to midwicket off the second-last ball of the day, making it a memorable day for Somerset supporters.

Banton Calls It the Best Day of His Career

After the end of day’s play, Tom Banton said it felt like a strange but emotional moment for him. He shared that this was the best day he has ever had in cricket and possibly the best he will ever have. Banton said the feeling was very special and something he won’t take for granted. He added that days like this don’t come often, so it’s important to enjoy and make the most of them.

“It’s a weird feeling and I was a bit emotional up there in the dressing room,” Banton said. “This is the best day I’ve had in cricket and will probably be the best day I’ll ever have. It feels special and you cannot take it for granted. Days like this are rare, so it’s important to enjoy and make the most of them.

Tom Banton and James Rew had an unforgettable day, putting together a big partnership of 371 runs in 86.3 overs. Their brilliant batting helped Somerset post a massive total of 637 for 6, giving them a solid first-innings lead of 468 runs. Rew scored 152 runs off 275 balls, hitting 14 fours and two sixes. Their stand became the highest ever for the fifth wicket in Somerset’s history, breaking the previous record of 320 set by John Francis and Ian Blackwell back in 2005 against Durham UCCE at Taunton.

Can Tom Banton make the England Test squad for the home summer and Ashes?

Tom Banton’s great form has come at just the right time with a busy home season ahead for England. With the Test matches starting in May, his record-breaking knock is likely to grab the attention of the selectors. Banton hasn’t played Test cricket for England yet, but if he keeps performing like this, a call-up might not be far away. He had earlier returned to the ODI team this year after doing well in domestic and franchise cricket, coming in as a replacement for Jacob Bethell.

England will play a one-off Test against Zimbabwe at home before taking on India in June. The Ashes in Australia will also take place towards the end of the year. This upcoming Test could be a good opportunity for the selectors to try out in-form players like Banton in red ball cricket.

