[WATCH] Former Mumbai Indians Pacer Breathes Fire With a First-Ball Wicket in Second T20I vs West Indies

England pacer Luke Wood, who made a comeback to the national side for the second T20I against West Indies, after almost two years having last featured in September 2023, made an immediate impact.

The former Mumbai Indians (MI) quick struck on the first ball of the match to trap Windies opener Evin Lewis lbw and dismiss him for a golden duck.

Notably, Wood was roped in by MI during IPL 2024 as a replacement for Jason Behrendorff. He made his IPL debut and played two games for the five-time winners and returned with one wicket.

Despite being out of the national fray, Luke Wood now has a chance to make his case. The 29-year-old was brought in to replace Matthew Potts.

Justifying the reason behind the decision, England white-ball skipper Harry Brook said.

“We just fancy a chase. It’s quite a big difference to Durham, the boundaries a lot shorter, but it’s usually a good pitch to play on. For a point of difference, we want to have a look at Woody with the left-arm swing and see how he goes with the new ball today.”

Speaking about the ENG vs WI 2nd T20I, the Three Lions put the visitors to bat first and currently are dominating.

At the time of writing this report, the Windies scoreboard reads 121 for 4 in 16 overs with Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd currently batting in the middle.

After securing a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI leg, the hosts now have a chance today to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series while Windies will need to eke out a win to keep their hopes of a series win alive.

