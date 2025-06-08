[WATCH] Freak Run Out In Maharashtra Premier League T20 As Wicket-keeper Hits Stumps on Both Sides In One Throw

Similar thing had happened to Andre Russell during BPL 2022

It takes a great amount of skill and dedicated training drills for cricketers to hit the stumps with the direct throw no matter where they are on the field. Even if the batter is inside the crease, the satisfaction of rattling the stumps is enough for many, unless it runs away for an over-throw.

However, in a culmination of good skill and sheer luck, wicket-keeper Suraj Shinde was not only able to rattle the timbre at the striker’s end, but got the ball to hit the non-striker’s end as well, all with a single throw.

Keeper hits both sets of stumps in Maharashtra Premier League T20 2025 match

The freak dismissal happened during Match No.6 of the Maharashtra Premier League T20 2025 between Puneri Bappa and Raigad Royals in Pune.

Chasing 203, Raigad Royals’ opener Siddesh Veer was facing Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2025 recruit Ramakrishna Ghosh’s first over. The left-hander dabbed the ball drifting to the legside and tried for a single when the keeper quickly reached the ball.

Veer’s opening partner Harsh Mogaveera, who had the time to send back his partner to safety at the striker’s end, was too relaxed to ground his bat on his side of the crease.

By the time he realised that, the ball had hit the off-stump at the striker’s end and then sped up to rattle the stumps at the non-striker’s end.

Mogaveera had to walk back as there was no else to blame but himself for the crazy run-out.

Bappa players couldn’t believe what they had seen as they mobbed Shinde with incredulous expressions on their faces.

ALSO READ:

Earlier in the match, Shinde played a whirlwind knock of 40 not out off 12 balls to take his team past 200.

In reply, Raigad were all out for just 103 runs in 13.1 overs with medium-pacer Nikit Dhuumal claiming 5-39.

What do the rules say about the dismissal?

Similar thing had happened to Kolkata Knight Riders great Andre Russell during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 when he was running to the non-striker’s end while playing for Minister Group Dhaka against Khulna Tigers.

Russell, who was ambling his way to the non-striker’s end was shocked when the ball hit the stumps at his end and was given out due to the cricket rules.

According to the Laws of Cricket, the ball was not dead after hitting the stumps at the striker’s end, as it would only be dead when the batter gets out. So, the dismissal gets transferred to the next chance of dismissal if one attempt is not successful.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.