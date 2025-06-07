News
Saurashtra Pro T20 League Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch This Regional Cricket Tournament?
news

Saurashtra Pro T20 League Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch This Regional Cricket Tournament?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 7, 2025 - 3 min read

The fourth edition of the Saurashtra Pro T20 League has started from June 7.

Saurashtra Pro T20 League Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch This Regional Cricket Tournament?

The fourth edition of the Saurashtra Pro T20 League has started today. The Halar Kings and Sorath Lions at the Nirajan Shah Stadium in Rajkot have commenced the tournament at 5 PM IST. The event was initially named as the Saurashtra Premier League.

Five teams, which represent five different areas of Gujarat’s Saurashtra region, will participate in this league. Kutch Riders are the reigning champions. The tournament is governed by the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA). Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Jaydev Unadkat and batter Harvik Desai, who was signed by the Mumbai Indians, as a replacement for Vishnu Vinod last year, will be featuring in this league.

All five teams will face each other twice in the tournament, in a round-robin format. After the conclusion of the league stage on June 18, the two teams which will secure a top-two finish in the points table will qualify for the Final. They will clash for the title on June 20. 

Saurashtra Pro T20 League Squads

Gohilwada Titans: Harvik Desai (C), Sammar Gajjar, Ruchit Ahir, Hiten Kanbi, Hetvik Kotak, Aejaz Kothariya, Dharmaditya Gohil, Adityaraj Rathore, Luckyraj Vaghela, Divyarajsinh Chauhan, Abhishek Nimavat, Rizvan Dal, Prasham Rajdev, Kwins Padaliya, Vandit Jivrajani, Vatsal Patel, Kartik Bhadana, Atri Raval

Zalawad Strikers: Chirag Jani (C), Sheldon Jackson, Jay Gohil, Ankur Panwar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Amit Ranjan, Smit Patel, Ansh Gosai, Dev Day, Nihar Vaghela, Harshwardhan Rana, Namya Khoyani, Prashant Gohel, Sonu Batham, Vaibhav Bambhania, Arjun Rathod, Samir Pathan, Jayvardhansinh Jadeja

Kutch Riders: Dharmendra Sinh Jadeja (C), Samarth Vyas, Vishwaraj Jadeja, Devang Karamta, Parth Bhut, Parth Chauhan, Raj Waghela, Krishnakant Pathak, Atik Jafai, Jainik Solanki, Pavan Parmar, Arth Yadav, Dax Bhindi, Keval Sisodiya, Dhruvam Patel, Mihir Joshi, Saurav Sharma, Kunal Karamchandani

Sorath Lions: Prerak Mankad (C), Chetan Sakariya, Raxit Mehta, Arpit Vasavada, Pranav Karia, Chirag Sisodiya, Maurya Ghoghari, Hiren Makwana, Pruthvi Chauhan, Dharam Changela, Manav Chothani, Kevin Jivrajani, J Naveen, Ramesh Padiyachi, Mohit Goraniya, Devansh Garaiya, Yashvendra Gaur, Karan Suchak

Halar Kings: Jaydev Unadkat (C), Tarang Gohel, Parshwaraj Rana, Siddhant Rana, Yuvraj Chudasama, Krains Fuletra, Aditya H Jadeja, Smitraj Zala, Bhagyaraj Chudasama, Mohit Ulva, Ramdev Acharya, Nihal Chaudhari, Meet Ambaliya, Yashraj Joshi, Satyam Khamrai, Divyang Kanani, Marvin Javiya, Smit Bhatt

ALSO READ:

Checkout Saurashtra Pro T20 League Schedule Here:

Where will the Saurashtra Pro T20 League matches take place?

All the matches of the Saurashtra Pro T20 League will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot.

Where to watch the Saurashtra League Live Streaming?

The Saurashtra Pro T20 League will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

Where to watch the Saurashtra League Live on TV?

This tournament will not be broadcast on television channels.

Sreejita Sen
