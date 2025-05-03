Fastest Fifties in IPL: Romario Shepherd Misses Record by 1 Ball vs CSK in IPL 2025

He slammed a quickfire fifty in 14 balls.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) big-hitter Romario Shepherd went berserk tonight in the match against Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).
Coming in to bat in the 18th over after the dismissal of Rajat Patidar, Shepherd took the onslaught to the bowlers and slammed a quickfire fifty in 14 balls. Unfortunately, he missed out the record for the fastest fifty by just one ball, with Yashasvi Jaiswal topping the charts in 13 balls.
In the first two balls Shepherd played, he made just one run. However, from the first ball of the 19th over, he unlocked himself as he took Khaleel Ahmed for 33 runs in the penultimate over which included four maximums and two boundaries.
|Player
|Balls
|Match
|Venue
|Date
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|13
|Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kolkata
|11 May 2023
|KL Rahul
|14
|Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Capitals
|Mohali
|08 April 2018
|PJ Cummins
|14
|Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians
|Pune
|06 April 2022
|Romario Shepherd
|14
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Chennai Super Kings
|Bengaluru
|03 May 2025
|YK Pathan
|15
|Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata
|24 May 2014
|SP Narine
|15
|Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Bangalore
|07 May 2017
|Nicholas Pooran
|15
|Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Bengaluru
|10 April 2023
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|15
|Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Delhi
|20 April 2024
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|15
|Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians
|Delhi
|27 April 2024
Speaking about the RCB vs CSK match, Shepherd’s heroics propelled the Bengaluru outfit to a towering total of 213 for 5 in 20 overs.
Apart from Romario, RCB openers Jacob Bethell (55 off 33) and Virat Kohli (62 off 33) slammed fifties to build the perfect foundation with a flourishing start.
