Fastest Fifties in IPL: Romario Shepherd Misses Record by 1 Ball vs CSK in IPL 2025

He slammed a quickfire fifty in 14 balls.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) big-hitter Romario Shepherd went berserk tonight in the match against Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Coming in to bat in the 18th over after the dismissal of Rajat Patidar, Shepherd took the onslaught to the bowlers and slammed a quickfire fifty in 14 balls. Unfortunately, he missed out the record for the fastest fifty by just one ball, with Yashasvi Jaiswal topping the charts in 13 balls.

Romario Shepherd vs Khaleel Ahmed 19th Over Ball-By-Ball🔥🔥

pic.twitter.com/ae5OLam5yS — A (@cmmoncheeks) May 3, 2025

Fastest Fifties in IPL: Romario Shepherd Hits 14 Ball Fifty vs CSK

In the first two balls Shepherd played, he made just one run. However, from the first ball of the 19th over, he unlocked himself as he took Khaleel Ahmed for 33 runs in the penultimate over which included four maximums and two boundaries.

Player Balls Match Venue Date Yashasvi Jaiswal 13 Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 11 May 2023 KL Rahul 14 Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Capitals Mohali 08 April 2018 PJ Cummins 14 Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians Pune 06 April 2022 Romario Shepherd 14 Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru 03 May 2025 YK Pathan 15 Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata 24 May 2014 SP Narine 15 Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore 07 May 2017 Nicholas Pooran 15 Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore Bengaluru 10 April 2023 Jake Fraser-McGurk 15 Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi 20 April 2024 Jake Fraser-McGurk 15 Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians Delhi 27 April 2024

ALSO READ:

Romario Shepherd heroics propel RCB to a towering total

Speaking about the RCB vs CSK match, Shepherd’s heroics propelled the Bengaluru outfit to a towering total of 213 for 5 in 20 overs.

Apart from Romario, RCB openers Jacob Bethell (55 off 33) and Virat Kohli (62 off 33) slammed fifties to build the perfect foundation with a flourishing start.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.