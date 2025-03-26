News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Forgotten KKR Star Tim Seifert Makes Strong Comeback in International Cricket, Puts Himself in Contention for T20 World Cup 2026
news
Last updated: March 26, 2025

Forgotten KKR Star Makes Strong Comeback in International Cricket, Puts Himself in Contention for T20 World Cup 2026

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He scored a brilliant 97* off 38 balls against Pakistan.

Forgotten KKR Star Tim Seifert Makes Strong Comeback in International Cricket, Puts Himself in Contention for T20 World Cup 2026

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player Tim Seifert scored an astonishing knock of 97* in just 38 balls at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 255.26 in the final T20I of the five-match series against Pakistan. After winning the toss in Wellington, New Zealand restricted Pakistan to 128/9 after the end of 20 overs. Apart from skipper Salman Ali Agha’s 51 and Shadab Khan’s 28, no other batter was able to contribute significantly in the innings. James Nisham struck the batters at regular intervals as he claimed a five-for in the match.

While chasing a low total, the Blackcaps had a swashbuckling start to the innings. The pair of Finn Allen and Tim Seifert notched up 92 runs in the powerplay. Sufiyan Muqeem was the only bowler not to get hit brutally by these batters. He claimed two wickets in two overs at a brilliant economy rate of 3.00.

However, Seifert hit Shadab four over-boundaries in the last over to finish things off for his team. This mammoth win over Pakistan by eight wickets with ten overs remaining secured the T20I series in favour of the Kiwis with a scoreline of 4-1.

ALSO READ:

Red-hot form of Tim Seifert continues

Tim Seifert has been on a purple patch since the beginning of the series. The player of the series played every match with a fierce intent. His scores in the series includes 44(29), 45(22), 19(9), and 44(22), followed by a 97*(38) in the final game.

In the post-match presentation, he said that his approach was to play aggressively and he’s thrilled that it paid off. He also acknowledged getting a bit lucky early on, as a few shots flew off the bat, which set the tone for his innings.

This whirlwind knock from Seifert puts him in contention for the 2026 T20 World Cup. The mega ICC event is scheduled to take place from February 10 to March 8 and will be hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
New Zealand
Tim Seifert

Related posts

"Captaincy Was Not Up To The Mark": Former Indian Player Criticises Shubman Gill Strategies in their IPL 2025 Opener Against Punjab Kings

“Captaincy Was Not Up To The Mark”: Former Indian Player Criticises Shubman Gill’s Strategies in their IPL 2025 Opener Against Punjab Kings

The Gujarat Titans lost the match by 11 runs.
5:03 pm
Sreejita Sen
‘Been Wondering’: Google CEO Raises Question Over Washington Sundar Snub During GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Clash

‘Been Wondering’: Google CEO Raises Question Over Star India All-Rounder’s Snub During GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Clash

He was acquired for INR 3.2 crores at the auction.
4:14 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Shreyas Iyer ipl 2025 pbks vs gt

‘Out Of This World’: Former SRH Skipper Heaps Praise On Shreyas Iyer’s Knock In PBKS vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

Shreyas Iyer's 97 not out off 42 balls was pivotal in Punjab Kings' 11-run win over Gujarat Titans
2:53 pm
Samarnath Soory
Arshdeep Singh made a smart call, asking Shreyas Iyer to bring in a right-arm pacer, Vijaykumar Vyshak, as an impact player.

Arshdeep Singh’s Unnoticed Recommendation That Saw Punjab Kings Bring In Vyshak Vijaykumar As Impact Player To Beat GT in IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

Vijaykumar Vyshak wasn’t in the first XI and came in as a substitute in the 14th over when Sherfane Rutherford arrived at the crease.
12:29 pm
Darpan Jain
India A will play two four-day practice games against England Lions ahead of the five-match Test series between England and India.

Which India Senior Players Could Feature in the India A Unofficial Tests Against England?

The IPL 2025 final is scheduled for May 25, which means there is only a four-day gap between the two fixtures.
10:24 am
Darpan Jain
Vyshak Vijaykumar

Former RCB Player Wins Applause From Arshdeep Singh and Shubman Gill For Superb Death Overs Impact in GT vs PBKS Match

He put up a clinical bowling performance at the death to restrict GT in a high-scoring affair.
12:34 am
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.