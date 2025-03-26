Forgotten KKR Star Makes Strong Comeback in International Cricket, Puts Himself in Contention for T20 World Cup 2026

He scored a brilliant 97* off 38 balls against Pakistan.

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player Tim Seifert scored an astonishing knock of 97* in just 38 balls at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 255.26 in the final T20I of the five-match series against Pakistan. After winning the toss in Wellington, New Zealand restricted Pakistan to 128/9 after the end of 20 overs. Apart from skipper Salman Ali Agha’s 51 and Shadab Khan’s 28, no other batter was able to contribute significantly in the innings. James Nisham struck the batters at regular intervals as he claimed a five-for in the match.

While chasing a low total, the Blackcaps had a swashbuckling start to the innings. The pair of Finn Allen and Tim Seifert notched up 92 runs in the powerplay. Sufiyan Muqeem was the only bowler not to get hit brutally by these batters. He claimed two wickets in two overs at a brilliant economy rate of 3.00.

However, Seifert hit Shadab four over-boundaries in the last over to finish things off for his team. This mammoth win over Pakistan by eight wickets with ten overs remaining secured the T20I series in favour of the Kiwis with a scoreline of 4-1.

Red-hot form of Tim Seifert continues

Tim Seifert has been on a purple patch since the beginning of the series. The player of the series played every match with a fierce intent. His scores in the series includes 44(29), 45(22), 19(9), and 44(22), followed by a 97*(38) in the final game.

"𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬!" 🙌



Seifert hammered 97 in just 38 balls as NZ wrapped up the series in emphatic style! 🏆#Cricket #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/xvbteFfKTB — FanCode (@FanCode) March 26, 2025

In the post-match presentation, he said that his approach was to play aggressively and he’s thrilled that it paid off. He also acknowledged getting a bit lucky early on, as a few shots flew off the bat, which set the tone for his innings.

This whirlwind knock from Seifert puts him in contention for the 2026 T20 World Cup. The mega ICC event is scheduled to take place from February 10 to March 8 and will be hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka.

