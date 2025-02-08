News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Former India Batting Coach Sends Message to Rohit Sharma To End Poor Run of Form
news
Last updated: February 8, 2025

Former India Batting Coach Sends Message to Rohit Sharma To End Poor Run of Form

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He believes Rohit shouldn’t be too eager to fix things and should stick to his usual approach to regain his rhythm.

Former India Batting Coach Sends Message to Rohit Sharma To End Poor Run of Form

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels that Rohit Sharma should stop over-training, as he has been struggling not only in the Test format but also in the ODI format after being dismissed for a single-digit score in the first ODI against England.

Bangar believes Rohit shouldn’t be too eager to fix things and should stick to his usual approach to regain his rhythm.

Sanjay Bangar’s Advice for Rohit Sharma’s Struggles

Speaking on Star Sports, Sanjay Bangar pointed out that Rohit Sharma is going through a rough patch where runs have not been coming easily. He also advised that in such cases, too much practice may not be the way forward. In that case, Bangar feels that Rohit should take some time off, reflect on his past performances, and try to look what had worked for him during his good times.

“A phase has come in his career where he hasn’t scored runs. Sometimes practicing too much isn’t beneficial. He can probably spend a little time alone and watch the phase where he enjoyed a lot of success. Watch some videos and figure out what his habits and routines were,” Bangar said on Star Sports show ‘Match Point’.

ALSO READ:

England Youngster Reacts to First Impression of RCB Fans During IND vs ENG Series
3 IPL 2025 Teams That Will Be Eyeing Dewald Brevis as an Injury Replacement
Former India Cricketer Praises Shubman Gill’s Knock in 1st ODI Against England After Earlier Criticism

Bangar Urges Rohit to Trust His Proven Methods

According to Bangar, sometimes even a little reminder about previous victories could work to help the player get back in the groove. In his view, Rohit Sharma needs to keep in mind those things that made him successful before rather than overthinking his current struggles. Bangar also warned that desperation to score runs quickly could do more harm than good, and Rohit should approach his game with a calm and clear mindset.

“Sometimes all those things prove hugely beneficial if you have to regain your rhythm. You have to remind yourself what works for you. He shouldn’t be too desperate in his thinking,” he added.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IND vs ENG
Rohit Sharma
Sanjay Bangar

Betting news

Related posts

England Youngster Reacts to First Impression of RCB Fans During IND vs ENG Series

England Youngster Reacts to First Impression of RCB Fans During IND vs ENG Series

He shared how he has felt a strong connection with the franchise, with fans chanting RCB’s name whenever he stepped onto the field.
12:02 pm
Sagar Paul
Sreesanth Hits Back at Kerala Cricket Association Over Sanju Samson Row

Sreesanth Hits Back at Kerala Cricket Association Over Sanju Samson Row

The KCA emphasized that it would not tolerate any form of indiscipline and warned of strict action against anyone spreading misinformation about the association.
10:52 am
Sagar Paul
New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson sustained a hamstring injury while featuring for Desert Vipers in ILT20 2025.

New Zealand Pacer Injured During ILT20; in Doubt for Champions Trophy 2025

He pulled his hamstring while bowling the final over of Qualifier 1 against Dubai Capitals and had to leave the field a ball before the completion.
9:48 am
Darpan Jain
Sam Konstas had a fabulous start to his Test career when he debuted against India in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Sam Konstas Reacts to Being Sent Back to Australia During Sri Lanka Test Series

Speaking on CODE Sports, the young batter broke the silence on his early return, saying he understands the reason behind his exclusion.
8:59 am
Darpan Jain
Former India Cricketer Praises Shubman Gill’s Knock in 1st ODI Against England After Earlier Criticism

Former India Cricketer Praises Shubman Gill’s Knock in 1st ODI Against England After Earlier Criticism

He agreed that Gill played with great maturity and intelligence, knowing exactly the situation of the match.
9:18 pm
Sagar Paul
Ponting Questions Iyer’s Initial Exclusion Against England in 1st ODI

‘A Little Bit Surprised’: Ponting Questions Iyer’s Initial Exclusion Against England in 1st ODI

Shreyas Iyer displayed his magnificent ODI form with a 59 off 36 balls in the first match in Nagpur, tearing England's bowling apart.
8:01 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy