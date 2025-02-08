Former India Batting Coach Sends Message to Rohit Sharma To End Poor Run of Form

He believes Rohit shouldn’t be too eager to fix things and should stick to his usual approach to regain his rhythm.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels that Rohit Sharma should stop over-training, as he has been struggling not only in the Test format but also in the ODI format after being dismissed for a single-digit score in the first ODI against England.

Bangar believes Rohit shouldn’t be too eager to fix things and should stick to his usual approach to regain his rhythm.

Sanjay Bangar’s Advice for Rohit Sharma’s Struggles

Speaking on Star Sports, Sanjay Bangar pointed out that Rohit Sharma is going through a rough patch where runs have not been coming easily. He also advised that in such cases, too much practice may not be the way forward. In that case, Bangar feels that Rohit should take some time off, reflect on his past performances, and try to look what had worked for him during his good times.

“A phase has come in his career where he hasn’t scored runs. Sometimes practicing too much isn’t beneficial. He can probably spend a little time alone and watch the phase where he enjoyed a lot of success. Watch some videos and figure out what his habits and routines were,” Bangar said on Star Sports show ‘Match Point’.

Bangar Urges Rohit to Trust His Proven Methods

According to Bangar, sometimes even a little reminder about previous victories could work to help the player get back in the groove. In his view, Rohit Sharma needs to keep in mind those things that made him successful before rather than overthinking his current struggles. Bangar also warned that desperation to score runs quickly could do more harm than good, and Rohit should approach his game with a calm and clear mindset.

“Sometimes all those things prove hugely beneficial if you have to regain your rhythm. You have to remind yourself what works for you. He shouldn’t be too desperate in his thinking,” he added.

