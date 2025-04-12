News
Former LSG Player Ashton Turner Called in as Injury Replacement at PSL 2025
news
Last updated: April 12, 2025

Former LSG Player Called in as Injury Replacement at PSL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

This will be his first time playing in the PSL.

Former LSG Player Ashton Turner Called in as Injury Replacement at PSL 2025

Former Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) player Ashton Turner has been named as the injury replacement for Johnson Charles by Multan Sultans (MUL) in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025.

Turner was part of the LSG squad in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, but he only got to play in two matches. This will be his first time playing in the PSL.

Ashton Turner Brings Global T20 Experience to Multan Sultans

The Australian batter has been picked because of his wide experience in T20 leagues across the world. He recently scored 240 runs in the latest Big Bash League (BBL) while playing for Perth Scorchers, with an impressive strike rate of 147.

He was also a key player in helping the Scorchers win their first BBL title in 2022, where he scored 357 runs at a strike rate of around 154. Turner has played a total of 214 T20 matches so far. He has scored 3,428 runs at a strike rate of 141.47, including 16 half-centuries.

If the Australian gets a chance to play for Multan Sultans, he will most likely bat in the middle order, which is his natural position.

Meanwhile, Johnson Charles is currently recovering from an injury and is under the care of Cricket West Indies (CWI), which is why he won’t be available for PSL 10.

ALSO READ:

Multan Sultans squad for PSL 10:

Mohammad Rizwan, Usama Mir and Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Khan, Chris Jordan, Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Hasnain, Faisal Akram, Akif Javed, Gudakesh Motie, Josh Little and Tayyab Tahir, Shahid Aziz and Ubaid Shah, Muhammad Amir Barki, Ashton Turner and Yasir Khan

Multan Sultans will play their first match of PSL 2025 against Karachi Kings at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Ashton Turner
Johnson Charles
Lucknow Super Giants
Multan Sultans
PSL 2025

