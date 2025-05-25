News
news

Former Punjab Kings Star Named in PSL Final Playing XI Despite Not Reaching Stadium After ENG vs ZIM Test

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: May 25, 2025 - 3 min read

PSL 2025 final is being played between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars in Lahore

Zimbabwe’s Sikander Raza was playing in Zimbabwe’s only Test against England in Nottingham and then immediately had to rush to Lahore for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 final.

Realistically, it wasn’t possible for the star all-rounder to reach and then play. But his team Lahore Qalandars named him in the playing XI anyways for the final clash against Quetta Gladiators.

Sikandar Raza lands in Lahore just before PSL final

Raza arrived at the stadium just ten minutes before the toss after the PSL franchise had to race from the airport.

The Zimbabwean bowled two overs after Quetta won the toss and elected to bat first. He gave away 17 runs and claimed the key wicket of Rilee Rossouw.

According to the report, Lahore were ready to field Shakib Al Hasan as the spin-bowling all-rounder in case Raza was unable to reach in time.

It was a mad back and forth between Pakistan and England for Raza as the tournament reached its playoffs phase just before the only Test between England and Zimbabwe. He was in England after the PSL was suspended due to tensions between India and Pakistan.

Once it resumed, Raza flew to Pakistan for just one game against Peshawar Zalmi and went back to England. Zimbabwe lost the Test by an innings and 45 runs within three days which allowed Raza to get back for the PSL 2025 final.

At the end all went well for Lahore Qalandars as they got their star player for the summit clash.

Lahore Qalandars aim for title against Quetta Gladiators

In the six-team table, Lahore scraped through to the playoffs despite losing four of their 10 league matches and winning five. However, the team led by pacer Shaheeh Afridi beat Karachi Kings by six wickets in the Eliminator and then beat second-placed Islamabad United in the Qualifier 2 by a big margin of 95 runs to book a place in the final.

Lahore had begun their season slowly but picked up steam as the season progressed and have won seven games in a row to reach the final.

Raza has played 11 matches for Lahore this season and scored 232 runs at a strike rate of 162 and claimed 10 wickets at an economy of 7.23.

