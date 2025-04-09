Former RCB Batter To Lead Kerala In One-Day Series Against Oman

Kerala had reached Ranji Trophy final for the first time in their history against Vidarbha in the 2024-25 season

Ahead of the new domestic season, Ranji Trophy finalists Kerala are set to play five 50-over matches in an overseas tour of Oman.

Kerala will be captained by former Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Mohammed Azharuddeen as Ranji captain Sachin Baby and Sanju Samson are busy due to their Indian Premier League (IPL) commitments.

Baby is currently with Sunrisers Hyderabad while Samson is the captain of Rajasthan Royals.

Mohammed Azharuddeen To Lead in Sanju Samson’s Absence

Kerala Cricket Association on Wednesday announced a 16-player squad for the series which will begin on April 20 and will conclude on April 26.

KCA also said that the preparatory camp for the series will be held at Thiruvananthapuram from April 15 to 18th.

Azharuddeen has been one of Kerala’s key players as they reached their maiden Ranji Trophy final in 2024-25 against Vidarbha.

ALSO READ:

The wicketkeeper-batter top-scored for his team in the competition with 635 runs from 12 innings at an average of 70.55.

The squad also has Salman Nizar who had been recently called up for trials by Chennai Super Kings and finishing as Kerala’s second highest run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy with 628 runs from 12 innings at an average of 78.5. There was no place for experienced all-rounder Jalaj Saxena who enjoyed a stunning Ranji season with 40 wickets in Kerala’s excellent run.

Kerala’s Performances In SMAT And VHT

In the limited-overs, Kerala haven’t had a great 2024-25 season as they exited the Vijay Hazare Trophy in the group stage after winning two matches and losing three. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, they missed out on a place in the knock-outs after finishing third in their group with four wins and two losses. However, Kerala were the only team to have inflicted a defeat on eventual champions Mumbai that year.

Nizar played a starring role in that 43-run victory with an unbeaten 99 off 49 balls.

Kerala squad for Oman tour: Rohan S Kunnummal, Ahmed Imran, Salman Nizar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Shoun Roger, Govind Dev D Pai, Abhishek P Nair, Abdul Basith P A, Akshay Manohar, Sharafudheen N.M, Nidheesh M.D, Basil N.P, Eden Apple Tom, Sreehari S Nair, Biju Narayanan N, Manav Krishna.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.