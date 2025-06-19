Full India Schedule for 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup: Fixtures, Opponents, Venues And Dates For India Women’s T20WC 2026 Campaign

India will are grouped alongside Pakistan and Australia

The Indian women’s team will begin their 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup campaign on June 14 with the clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in Edgbaston.

They will then face last edition’s finalists South Africa on June 21 in Manchester followed by the clash against Australia on June 28.

India Women to begin 2026 T20 World Cup campaign with Pakistan clash

They will also face the two qualifiers as part of their Group 1 fixtures. Meanwhile, hosts England, holders New Zealand, 2024 edition’s semifinalists West Indies and Sri Lanka along with two more qualifiers are in Group 2.

A total of seven venues will host the 33-match tournament scheduled from June 12 to July 5. The semifinals will be played at the Oval on June 30 and July 2 while the Lord’s will host the final on July 5.

The 33-match tournament will begin with the clash between England and Sri Lanka in Edgbaston on June 12. Besides Edgbaston, The Oval and Lord’s, Old Trafford, Headingley, Southampton and Bristol are the other venues of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

New Zealand beat South Africa in the final of the 2024 edition to lift their second World Cup.

Another change from the previous edition in the UAE is the increase in qualified teams from 10 to 12 teams.

Four qualifiers to be decided in early 2026

England qualify as the hosts for the tournament while Australia, India, New Zealand, South Africa and West Indies have qualified as the top five teams from the 2024 edition. Sri Lanka and Pakistan have qualified as the next best-ranked teams. The remaining four teams will be decided through a qualifying tournament in early 2026.

Besides announcing the 2026 T20 World Cup, the ICC had also put out the schedule for the 2025 ODI World Cup hosted by India this week.

Indian women have one confirmed series against Australia before the T20 World Cup. They will face off against the ODI world champions in three T20Is and as many ODIs and lone Test from February 15 to March 9.

India’s fixtures at 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup

India Women vs Pakistan Women – June 14, Edgbaston

India Women vs Qualifier 1 – June 17, Headingley

India Women vs South Africa Women – June 21, Manchester

India Women vs Qualifier 2 – June 25, Manchester

India Women vs Australia Women – June 28, Lord’s

