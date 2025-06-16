News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
women's world cup 2025 schedule fixtures india women cricket world cup
womens-world-cup-2025

Women’s World Cup 2025 Schedule: Full List of Fixtures, Dates and Venues for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Last updated: June 16, 2025 - 5 min read
women's world cup 2025 schedule fixtures india women cricket world cup

The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 will begin on September 30, with hosts India playing the tournament opener in Bengaluru.

India will host the Women’s World Cup for the first time since 2013, with matches spread across five venues in Bengaluru, Indore, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, and Colombo. The tournament will follow a round-robin format, where all eight teams play each other once. The top four will move on to the semi-finals, which will be held on October 29 and 30, followed by the final on November 2.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

A key fixture early in the tournament is the India vs Pakistan clash scheduled for October 5 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Owing to political reasons, all of Pakistan’s games, including potential knockouts, will be played in Colombo under a hybrid hosting agreement.

Defending champions Australia begin their title defence against New Zealand on October 1 in Indore, while a rematch of the previous final (Australia vs England) is set for October 22, also in Indore. India will face Australia on October 12 in Visakhapatnam and will close their league stage against Bangladesh on October 26 in Bengaluru.

The tournament will not feature the West Indies, who missed out in the qualifiers. Bangladesh and Pakistan claimed the final two spots for the eight-team main event.

Women’s World Cup 2025 Schedule – Full Fixtures List

Date Team 1 Team 2 Venue
30 Sep 2025IndiaSri LankaBengaluru
1 Oct 2025AustraliaNew ZealandIndore
2 Oct 2025BangladeshPakistanColombo
3 Oct 2025EnglandSouth AfricaBengaluru
4 Oct 2025AustraliaSri LankaColombo
5 Oct 2025IndiaPakistanColombo
6 Oct 2025New ZealandSouth AfricaIndore
7 Oct 2025EnglandBangladeshGuwahati
8 Oct 2025AustraliaPakistanColombo
9 Oct 2025IndiaSouth AfricaVizag
10 Oct 2025New ZealandBangladeshVizag
11 Oct 2025EnglandSri LankaGuwahati
12 Oct 2025IndiaAustraliaVizag
13 Oct 2025South AfricaBangladeshVizag
14 Oct 2025New ZealandSri LankaColombo
15 Oct 2025EnglandPakistanColombo
16 Oct 2025AustraliaBangladeshVizag
17 Oct 2025South AfricaSri LankaColombo
18 Oct 2025New ZealandPakistanColombo
19 Oct 2025IndiaEnglandIndore
20 Oct 2025Sri LankaBangladeshColombo
21 Oct 2025South AfricaPakistanColombo
22 Oct 2025AustraliaEnglandIndore
23 Oct 2025IndiaNew ZealandGuwahati
24 Oct 2025PakistanSri LankaColombo
25 Oct 2025AustraliaSouth AfricaIndore
26 Oct 2025EnglandNew ZealandGuwahati
26 Oct 2025IndiaBangladeshBengaluru
29 Oct 2025Semi-Final 1TBCGuwahati/Colombo
30 Oct 2025Semi-Final 2TBCBengaluru
2 Nov 2025FinalTBCColombo/Bengaluru

*Venue for Semi-final 1 and the Final will depend on Pakistan’s qualification to ensure neutral venue compliance.

Key Details:

  • Format: Round-robin followed by semi-finals and final.
  • Total Matches: 31 (28 league + 3 knockouts).
  • Venues: Bengaluru, Indore, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam (India), Colombo (neutral venue for Pakistan).
  • India’s Matches: Sep 30 (vs SL, Bengaluru), Oct 5 (vs PAK, Colombo), Oct 12 (vs AUS, Vizag), Oct 19 (vs ENG, Indore), Oct 26 (vs BAN, Bengaluru).

READ MORE:

Stay tuned for updates on squad announcements, live broadcast information, and match results as the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 approaches.

FAQs on Women’s World Cup 2025 Schedule

When is the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 scheduled to start and end?

The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 will begin on September 30, 2025, and end with the final on November 2, 2025. The tournament features a round-robin stage followed by two semi-finals and a final.

How many teams are playing in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025?

A total of eight teams will participate in the Women’s World Cup 2025: India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

What is the format of the Women’s World Cup 2025?

The tournament follows a round-robin format, where each team plays every other team once. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the semi-finals, followed by the final.

What are the venues for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025?

Matches will be played across five venues: Bengaluru, Indore, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, and Colombo. All of Pakistan’s matches, including knockout games if they qualify, will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Why are Pakistan’s Women’s World Cup matches being held in Colombo?

Due to ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan, the BCCI and PCB agreed on a hybrid hosting model. As a result, Pakistan will play all their league and potential knockout games at a neutral venue in Colombo.

Which team is the defending champion in the Women’s World Cup 2025?

Australia is the defending champion, having won the previous edition in 2022.

What is India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 schedule?

India’s matches in the 2025 Women’s World Cup are as follows:

  • Sep 30: vs Sri Lanka (Bengaluru)
  • Oct 5: vs Pakistan (Colombo)
  • Oct 12: vs Australia (Visakhapatnam)
  • Oct 19: vs England (Indore)
  • Oct 26: vs Bangladesh (Bengaluru)

Where will India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup 2025 match be played?

The high-voltage India vs Pakistan match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 5, 2025.

Where can I find the full Women’s World Cup 2025 schedule?

You can find the complete ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 schedule including fixtures, dates, and venues on the official ICC website or via trusted cricket platforms like ours.

Which teams missed out on qualification for the Women’s World Cup 2025?

West Indies failed to qualify for the tournament, missing out on net run rate during the qualifiers. Pakistan and Bangladesh took the final two spots.

Will the Women’s World Cup 2025 be held entirely in India?

No. While most matches will be held in India, Colombo will serve as a neutral venue for all of Pakistan’s matches as part of a hybrid hosting arrangement.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

India Women
Women's World Cup 2025
CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.