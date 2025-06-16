Women’s World Cup 2025 Schedule: Full List of Fixtures, Dates and Venues for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 will begin on September 30, with hosts India playing the tournament opener in Bengaluru.
India will host the Women’s World Cup for the first time since 2013, with matches spread across five venues in Bengaluru, Indore, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, and Colombo. The tournament will follow a round-robin format, where all eight teams play each other once. The top four will move on to the semi-finals, which will be held on October 29 and 30, followed by the final on November 2.
A key fixture early in the tournament is the India vs Pakistan clash scheduled for October 5 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Owing to political reasons, all of Pakistan’s games, including potential knockouts, will be played in Colombo under a hybrid hosting agreement.
Defending champions Australia begin their title defence against New Zealand on October 1 in Indore, while a rematch of the previous final (Australia vs England) is set for October 22, also in Indore. India will face Australia on October 12 in Visakhapatnam and will close their league stage against Bangladesh on October 26 in Bengaluru.
The tournament will not feature the West Indies, who missed out in the qualifiers. Bangladesh and Pakistan claimed the final two spots for the eight-team main event.
|Date
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Venue
|30 Sep 2025
|India
|Sri Lanka
|Bengaluru
|1 Oct 2025
|Australia
|New Zealand
|Indore
|2 Oct 2025
|Bangladesh
|Pakistan
|Colombo
|3 Oct 2025
|England
|South Africa
|Bengaluru
|4 Oct 2025
|Australia
|Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|5 Oct 2025
|India
|Pakistan
|Colombo
|6 Oct 2025
|New Zealand
|South Africa
|Indore
|7 Oct 2025
|England
|Bangladesh
|Guwahati
|8 Oct 2025
|Australia
|Pakistan
|Colombo
|9 Oct 2025
|India
|South Africa
|Vizag
|10 Oct 2025
|New Zealand
|Bangladesh
|Vizag
|11 Oct 2025
|England
|Sri Lanka
|Guwahati
|12 Oct 2025
|India
|Australia
|Vizag
|13 Oct 2025
|South Africa
|Bangladesh
|Vizag
|14 Oct 2025
|New Zealand
|Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|15 Oct 2025
|England
|Pakistan
|Colombo
|16 Oct 2025
|Australia
|Bangladesh
|Vizag
|17 Oct 2025
|South Africa
|Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|18 Oct 2025
|New Zealand
|Pakistan
|Colombo
|19 Oct 2025
|India
|England
|Indore
|20 Oct 2025
|Sri Lanka
|Bangladesh
|Colombo
|21 Oct 2025
|South Africa
|Pakistan
|Colombo
|22 Oct 2025
|Australia
|England
|Indore
|23 Oct 2025
|India
|New Zealand
|Guwahati
|24 Oct 2025
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|25 Oct 2025
|Australia
|South Africa
|Indore
|26 Oct 2025
|England
|New Zealand
|Guwahati
|26 Oct 2025
|India
|Bangladesh
|Bengaluru
|29 Oct 2025
|Semi-Final 1
|TBC
|Guwahati/Colombo
|30 Oct 2025
|Semi-Final 2
|TBC
|Bengaluru
|2 Nov 2025
|Final
|TBC
|Colombo/Bengaluru
*Venue for Semi-final 1 and the Final will depend on Pakistan’s qualification to ensure neutral venue compliance.
The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 will begin on September 30, 2025, and end with the final on November 2, 2025. The tournament features a round-robin stage followed by two semi-finals and a final.
A total of eight teams will participate in the Women’s World Cup 2025: India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
The tournament follows a round-robin format, where each team plays every other team once. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the semi-finals, followed by the final.
Matches will be played across five venues: Bengaluru, Indore, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, and Colombo. All of Pakistan’s matches, including knockout games if they qualify, will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Due to ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan, the BCCI and PCB agreed on a hybrid hosting model. As a result, Pakistan will play all their league and potential knockout games at a neutral venue in Colombo.
Australia is the defending champion, having won the previous edition in 2022.
India’s matches in the 2025 Women’s World Cup are as follows:
The high-voltage India vs Pakistan match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 5, 2025.
You can find the complete ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 schedule including fixtures, dates, and venues on the official ICC website or via trusted cricket platforms like ours.
West Indies failed to qualify for the tournament, missing out on net run rate during the qualifiers. Pakistan and Bangladesh took the final two spots.
No. While most matches will be held in India, Colombo will serve as a neutral venue for all of Pakistan’s matches as part of a hybrid hosting arrangement.
