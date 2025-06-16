Women’s World Cup 2025 Schedule: Full List of Fixtures, Dates and Venues for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025

The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 will begin on September 30, with hosts India playing the tournament opener in Bengaluru.

India will host the Women’s World Cup for the first time since 2013, with matches spread across five venues in Bengaluru, Indore, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, and Colombo. The tournament will follow a round-robin format, where all eight teams play each other once. The top four will move on to the semi-finals, which will be held on October 29 and 30, followed by the final on November 2.

A key fixture early in the tournament is the India vs Pakistan clash scheduled for October 5 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Owing to political reasons, all of Pakistan’s games, including potential knockouts, will be played in Colombo under a hybrid hosting agreement.

Defending champions Australia begin their title defence against New Zealand on October 1 in Indore, while a rematch of the previous final (Australia vs England) is set for October 22, also in Indore. India will face Australia on October 12 in Visakhapatnam and will close their league stage against Bangladesh on October 26 in Bengaluru.

The tournament will not feature the West Indies, who missed out in the qualifiers. Bangladesh and Pakistan claimed the final two spots for the eight-team main event.

Women’s World Cup 2025 Schedule – Full Fixtures List

Date Team 1 Team 2 Venue 30 Sep 2025 India Sri Lanka Bengaluru 1 Oct 2025 Australia New Zealand Indore 2 Oct 2025 Bangladesh Pakistan Colombo 3 Oct 2025 England South Africa Bengaluru 4 Oct 2025 Australia Sri Lanka Colombo 5 Oct 2025 India Pakistan Colombo 6 Oct 2025 New Zealand South Africa Indore 7 Oct 2025 England Bangladesh Guwahati 8 Oct 2025 Australia Pakistan Colombo 9 Oct 2025 India South Africa Vizag 10 Oct 2025 New Zealand Bangladesh Vizag 11 Oct 2025 England Sri Lanka Guwahati 12 Oct 2025 India Australia Vizag 13 Oct 2025 South Africa Bangladesh Vizag 14 Oct 2025 New Zealand Sri Lanka Colombo 15 Oct 2025 England Pakistan Colombo 16 Oct 2025 Australia Bangladesh Vizag 17 Oct 2025 South Africa Sri Lanka Colombo 18 Oct 2025 New Zealand Pakistan Colombo 19 Oct 2025 India England Indore 20 Oct 2025 Sri Lanka Bangladesh Colombo 21 Oct 2025 South Africa Pakistan Colombo 22 Oct 2025 Australia England Indore 23 Oct 2025 India New Zealand Guwahati 24 Oct 2025 Pakistan Sri Lanka Colombo 25 Oct 2025 Australia South Africa Indore 26 Oct 2025 England New Zealand Guwahati 26 Oct 2025 India Bangladesh Bengaluru 29 Oct 2025 Semi-Final 1 TBC Guwahati/Colombo 30 Oct 2025 Semi-Final 2 TBC Bengaluru 2 Nov 2025 Final TBC Colombo/Bengaluru

*Venue for Semi-final 1 and the Final will depend on Pakistan’s qualification to ensure neutral venue compliance.

Key Details:

Format : Round-robin followed by semi-finals and final.

: Round-robin followed by semi-finals and final. Total Matches : 31 (28 league + 3 knockouts).

: 31 (28 league + 3 knockouts). Venues : Bengaluru, Indore, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam (India), Colombo (neutral venue for Pakistan).

: Bengaluru, Indore, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam (India), Colombo (neutral venue for Pakistan). India’s Matches: Sep 30 (vs SL, Bengaluru), Oct 5 (vs PAK, Colombo), Oct 12 (vs AUS, Vizag), Oct 19 (vs ENG, Indore), Oct 26 (vs BAN, Bengaluru).

Stay tuned for updates on squad announcements, live broadcast information, and match results as the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 approaches.

FAQs on Women’s World Cup 2025 Schedule

When is the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 scheduled to start and end?

The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 will begin on September 30, 2025, and end with the final on November 2, 2025. The tournament features a round-robin stage followed by two semi-finals and a final.

How many teams are playing in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025?

A total of eight teams will participate in the Women’s World Cup 2025: India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

What is the format of the Women’s World Cup 2025?

The tournament follows a round-robin format, where each team plays every other team once. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the semi-finals, followed by the final.

What are the venues for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025?

Matches will be played across five venues: Bengaluru, Indore, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, and Colombo. All of Pakistan’s matches, including knockout games if they qualify, will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Why are Pakistan’s Women’s World Cup matches being held in Colombo?

Due to ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan, the BCCI and PCB agreed on a hybrid hosting model. As a result, Pakistan will play all their league and potential knockout games at a neutral venue in Colombo.

Which team is the defending champion in the Women’s World Cup 2025?

Australia is the defending champion, having won the previous edition in 2022.

What is India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 schedule?

India’s matches in the 2025 Women’s World Cup are as follows:

Sep 30 : vs Sri Lanka (Bengaluru)

: vs Sri Lanka (Bengaluru) Oct 5 : vs Pakistan (Colombo)

: vs Pakistan (Colombo) Oct 12 : vs Australia (Visakhapatnam)

: vs Australia (Visakhapatnam) Oct 19 : vs England (Indore)

: vs England (Indore) Oct 26: vs Bangladesh (Bengaluru)

Where will India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup 2025 match be played?

The high-voltage India vs Pakistan match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 5, 2025.

Where can I find the full Women’s World Cup 2025 schedule?

You can find the complete ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 schedule including fixtures, dates, and venues on the official ICC website or via trusted cricket platforms like ours.

Which teams missed out on qualification for the Women’s World Cup 2025?

West Indies failed to qualify for the tournament, missing out on net run rate during the qualifiers. Pakistan and Bangladesh took the final two spots.

Will the Women’s World Cup 2025 be held entirely in India?

No. While most matches will be held in India, Colombo will serve as a neutral venue for all of Pakistan’s matches as part of a hybrid hosting arrangement.

