Harshit Rana
News
Last updated: February 6, 2025

Harshit Rana Scripts Rare Record on ODI Debut, Becomes Only Indian To Achieve the Feat

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Harshit Rana

India handed debuts to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana in the ongoing IND vs ENG 1st ODI. While Jaiswal didn’t have the best of his outings, Rana, on the other hand, made a dream debut with a three-wicket haul.

In the process, he also achieved a unique feat. Prior to his ODI debut today (February 6), Rana had made his debut in the shortest format during the T20I leg against England after coming on as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube. Previously, the right-arm fast bowler also earned his maiden Test cap during the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

Notably, in all his three debuts across formats, Rana has managed to pick up a three-wicket haul, making him the only Indian to script the record so far. His performances has also earned the 23-year-old the nickname ‘Debut King’ by fans.

During his red-ball debut in the Perth Test, Rana took figures of 3/48 in the first innings against Australia. He then picked 3/33 against England in his T20I debut and a 3/53 earlier today.

ALSO READ:

Harshit Rana showed strong character after taking a beating

Rohit Sharma’s decision to field two frontline pacers without Arshdeep Singh was unexpected, especially with Mohammed Siraj dropped for the series and Champions Trophy 2025. Arshdeep was seen as a key bowler alongside Shami, but instead, debutant Harshit Rana got the nod. Though Rana started poorly, he finished with an impressive 3/53.

Phil Salt hammered him for 26 runs in a disastrous sixth over, but Rohit brought him back for the final over of the powerplay and the gamble paid off. Rana dismissed Ben Duckett with help from Yashasvi Jaiswal’s brilliant catch, then removed Harry Brook in the same over. He later bounced out Liam Livingstone, forcing a mistimed shot to KL Rahul. Rana’s fiery spell, hitting hard lengths, made life difficult for the England batters.

Harshit Rana
IND vs ENG
Rohit Sharma

