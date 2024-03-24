KKR bowler handed penalty for breach of IPL Code of Conduct during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders registered a thrilling victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening game of IPL 2024. In a nail-biting contest, the home team held their nerves well to prevail in the end. It was allrounder Andre Russell's blockbuster show with the bat that took KKR to a more than competitive 208/7 in the first innings.

Russell also took 2 wickets with the ball. Young fast bowler Harshit Rana picked up important wickets and finished with oustanding figures of 3-33 in his four overs. Rana dismissed Mayank Agarwal in the powerplay to derail SRH's run-chase. He then went on to dismiss Shahbaz Ahmed and Heinrich Klaasen in the final over to seal the victory for his team.

Harshit Rana handed penalty for breach of IPL Code of Conduct during match against SRH

Harshit Rana was fined for his breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the game. The youngster had an impressive outing with the ball but his aggressive send-offs to Mayank Agarwal and Heinrich Klaasen did not go down well with the match referee. He was fined 60 percent of his match fee.

"Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Harshit Rana has been fined a total of 60 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on March 23. Rana committed two Level 1 offences under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He was fined 10 percent and 50 percent of his match fees for the two respective offences. Rana admitted to the two offences and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," an IPL release read.

Rana gave a flying kiss to Mayank Agarwal after dismissing him and stared down in his eyes. In the last over of the match, he was seen giving a send-off to Heinrich Klaasen. The South African batter was displeased at the bowler's behaviour but KKR captain Shreyas Iyer calmed things down.

Harshit Rana defended 13 runs in the final over even after conceding a six to Heinrich Klaasen off the first ball. He executed his slower balls perfectly and removed both the set batters Shahbaz Ahmed and Heinrich Klaasen to take his side home.

