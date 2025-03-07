News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
‘He Fixes Big Issues for RCB’ – RCB Fans on Cloud 9 With Young Prodigy Set To Join Franchise for IPL 2025 As Injury Replacement
news
Last updated: March 7, 2025

‘He Fixes Big Issues for RCB’ – RCB Fans on Cloud 9 With Young Prodigy Set To Join Franchise for IPL 2025 As Injury Replacement

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
‘He Fixes Big Issues for RCB’ – RCB Fans on Cloud 9 With Young Prodigy Set To Join Franchise for IPL 2025 As Injury Replacement

According to Reports, Royal Challengers Bengaluru is interested in Karnataka’s young batter Smaran Ravichandran as a replacement for injured Manoj Bhandage in IPL 2025.

Smaran’s Standout Show in DY Patil T20

Smaran has been on a roll, making news with his stunning performance in the DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Playing for Canara Bank, the left-handed batter has scored 190 runs in three games at a strike rate of 186.27. His bold batting has been the main highlight, as he has hit 13 fours and sixes apiece while scoring three consecutive fifties.

RCB fans are keen on Smaran joining the team, with most of them believing that he is capable of fixing major problems for the team. His aggressive nature is ideal for the IPL setup, and his quick-scoring ability makes him a prime candidate for inclusion in the team. If he signs, he could give the team much-needed power in the middle order.

ALSO READ:

With RCB searching for reinforcement for their team after Bhandage’s injury, Smaran can be an important addition. His recent form suggested his potential, and he may receive a chance to demonstrate it on the biggest stage in IPL 2025.

Let’s see how people are reacting to the news.

Watch How RCB Fans on Social Media Reacted to Smaran Ravichandran’s Potential IPL 2025 Inclusion

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL
IPL 2025
Ravichandran Smaran
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Related posts

Virat Kohli was cautious against Abrar throughout his stay, scoring only 16 runs in 30 balls at a strike rate of 53.33 without any boundary.

‘He never got angry’ – Abrar Ahmed Reveals How He Tried to Instigate Virat Kohli During IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 Clash

Virat Kohli was cautious against Abrar throughout his stay, scoring only 16 runs in 30 balls at a strike rate of 53.33 without any boundary.
1:51 pm
Darpan Jain
Ahead of the final, former RCB director and New Zealand coach Mike Hesson has opined on Varun Chakravarthy, who has been sensational throughout this Champions Trophy 2025.

Varun Chakravarthy Threat Could Force Change in New Zealand Strategy for Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Varun Charkravarthy searches for his lengths early in the innings, and he becomes unplayable once he starts landing them in the right areas.
1:02 pm
Darpan Jain
De Villiers named three Indian greats - MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

No Rohit Sharma as AB de Villiers Names Three Indian Greats in Top 5 ODI Batters of All Time

The list also featured one Australian and one Proteas legend.
11:55 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Hardik Pandya India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final

Why Did Hardik Pandya Smile After Getting Out in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final vs Australia? India All-Rounder Reveals the Reason

Hardik Pandya revealed why he smiled after getting out during the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final between India and Australia.
10:39 pm
Vishnu PN
Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam

‘Boss Is Always Right’: Senior Pakistan Batter’s Father Blasts PCB, Critics After Recent Snub

He shared a long message on Instagram slamming critics and the Pakistan Cricket Board.
8:38 pm
Vishnu PN

RCB Fans Can Breathe Easy as Injured Batter Recovers in Time For IPL 2025

He missed the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 due to a hamstring injury.
8:50 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy