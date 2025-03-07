‘He Fixes Big Issues for RCB’ – RCB Fans on Cloud 9 With Young Prodigy Set To Join Franchise for IPL 2025 As Injury Replacement

According to Reports, Royal Challengers Bengaluru is interested in Karnataka’s young batter Smaran Ravichandran as a replacement for injured Manoj Bhandage in IPL 2025.

Smaran’s Standout Show in DY Patil T20

Smaran has been on a roll, making news with his stunning performance in the DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Playing for Canara Bank, the left-handed batter has scored 190 runs in three games at a strike rate of 186.27. His bold batting has been the main highlight, as he has hit 13 fours and sixes apiece while scoring three consecutive fifties.

RCB fans are keen on Smaran joining the team, with most of them believing that he is capable of fixing major problems for the team. His aggressive nature is ideal for the IPL setup, and his quick-scoring ability makes him a prime candidate for inclusion in the team. If he signs, he could give the team much-needed power in the middle order.

With RCB searching for reinforcement for their team after Bhandage’s injury, Smaran can be an important addition. His recent form suggested his potential, and he may receive a chance to demonstrate it on the biggest stage in IPL 2025.

Let’s see how people are reacting to the news.

Watch How RCB Fans on Social Media Reacted to Smaran Ravichandran’s Potential IPL 2025 Inclusion

WOW

It's good news for us



He should start at 3 instead of padikkal — Ganesh (@4evrRCB) March 6, 2025

Would be pumped up if we get this guy ! — Pritesh Singh (@priteshs089) March 7, 2025

If this happens it will be a big big deal



big good news for us — Mrinal Deo (@cricketmrinal) March 6, 2025

If this happens, solid batting line up loading, with the fire power 💥💥 — ||ಶ್ರೇಯಸ್ ಗೌಡ || श्रेयस् गोव्द || (@dire_w0lf_) March 6, 2025

This is what we RCB fans were begging we need smaran at 3 @DineshKarthik



pic.twitter.com/1uQMIBU9sA — Mrinal Deo (@cricketmrinal) March 6, 2025

Smaran is one for the future. Watch out for this lad. He can be a good replacement player for any IPL team currently. He went to RCB trails earlier, which can be a good option in middle overs. https://t.co/DzSIAFgmm2 — Ali Shan Momin (@alishanmomin23) March 1, 2025

smaran is perfect no.3 for rcb local boy,young,performed well in domestic,high strike rate player. — NKR_88 (@MAYANK_02008) March 6, 2025

Smaran Ravichandran for Karnataka in Smat

Matches:- 7

Runs:- 170

Strike Rate:- 170.00

Fours:- 13

Sixes:- 12

Proper striker+Lefty, a good option for us at number 3 https://t.co/jnCKtBf9oj — Veer (@Square4oot) March 6, 2025

Perfect no 3 even future asset for RCB. — ಶಿವ ಮಂಜು (@Manjugowda1992) March 7, 2025

