News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Harmanpreet Kaur Sophie Ecclestone Mumbai Indians WPL 2025
watch
Last updated: March 6, 2025

Mumbai Indians Overrate Penalty: Harmanpreet Kaur Lashes Out at Sophie Ecclestone in WPL 2025 Clash, Umpires Intervene [WATCH]

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Harmanpreet Kaur was furious after Mumbai Indians received an over-rate penalty against UP Warriorz during a WPL 2025 match.

Harmanpreet Kaur Sophie Ecclestone Mumbai Indians WPL 2025

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 game between UP Warrriorz and Mumbai Indians in Lucknow on Thursday was marred by controversy. At the conclusion of the 19th over of the UP Warriorz innings, Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was informed by the umpires that only three fielders could be allotted outside the circle due to a slow over-rate.

Harmanpreet furious at umpires, Ecclestone

Harmanpreet, however, did not take this well and began arguing with the umpire. Amelia Kerr was slated to bowl the final over of the innings and she too wasn’t happy. While two were protesting against the umpire’s decision, UP Warriorz batter Sophie Ecclestone came up to the umpire to provide an explanation.

However, Harmanpreet got even more furious and pointed fingers towards the England cricketer asking her to not get involved. Before the situation could escalate further, the two on-field umpires separated the duo and the match resumed shorty after.

ALSO READ:

“Not fun bowling the last over with three fielders out, wanted to bowl a wide line to Deepti but with three out was quite hard, tried to bluff her and also it’s a challenge to get the overs quicker and that’s what Harman was talking to the umpire,” Kerr said after the match.

Ecclestone’s partner Deepti Sharma (27) and Ecclestone (16) herself were dismissed in the final over of the Warriorz innings that finished with a score of 150/9. Mumbai Indians chased down the total with six wickets and nine balls to spare as Hayle Matthews to-scored with 68 runs off 46 balls.

Not first time Harmanpreet has lost temper

Harmanpreet has been often in the news for largely all the wrong reasons. The 35-year-old losing her temper is not something that’s new. In 2023, she lost her temper after being given out LBW during an ODI against Bangladesh. A frustrated Harmanpreet had smashed the stumps with the bat and even termed the standard of umpiring as “pathetic” in the post-match presentation.

Amelia Kerr
Cricket
Harmanpreet Kaur
Sophie Ecclestone
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians
Women's Premier League
WPL 2025

Related posts

Desert Storm 2.0! Sachin Tendulkar Turns Back the Clock With a 64 off 33 Against Australia in IMLT20 2025

Desert Storm 2.0! Sachin Tendulkar Turns Back the Clock With a 64 off 33 Against Australia in IMLT20 2025 [WATCH]

The epitome of the knock was when Sachin launched an onslaught on Ben Hilfenhaus.
6:14 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya Soaks Up Pressure of Four Dot Balls in Style; Smokes a Humongous 106m Six off Tanveer Sangha

He did not even look after hitting the shot!
March 5, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
KL Rahul

‘Main maar raha tha’: Frustrated KL Rahul tells Virat Kohli after latter’s dismissal in Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final [WATCH]

KL Rahul was frustrated after Virat Kohli's dismissal in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia.
March 5, 2025
Vishnu PN
Shreyas Iyer Alex Carey direct hit Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final

Shreyas Iyer Showcases Fielding Brilliance with Direct-Hit To Run-Out Alex Carey in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final [WATCH]

Shreyas Iyer's accurate throw at the keeper's end helped India dismiss Alex Carey in the Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final.
March 4, 2025
Vishnu PN
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were visibly frustrated at Kuldeep Yadav in the 32nd over of the first innings.

Furious Reaction! Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Vent at Kuldeep Yadav for Not Stopping the Throw in Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

The senior duo was unhappy with Kuldeep’s efforts after he let the throw from the outfield go, which could have resulted in overthrows.
March 4, 2025
Darpan Jain
Mohammed Shami Steve Smith drop Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final

Mohammed Shami Drops Steven Smith: After Travis Head, India Pacer Shells Another Return Catch in Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final [WATCH]

Mohammed Shami had earlier dropped a catch which would have dismissed Travis Head.
March 4, 2025
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy