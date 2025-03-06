Mumbai Indians Overrate Penalty: Harmanpreet Kaur Lashes Out at Sophie Ecclestone in WPL 2025 Clash, Umpires Intervene [WATCH]

Harmanpreet Kaur was furious after Mumbai Indians received an over-rate penalty against UP Warriorz during a WPL 2025 match.

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 game between UP Warrriorz and Mumbai Indians in Lucknow on Thursday was marred by controversy. At the conclusion of the 19th over of the UP Warriorz innings, Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was informed by the umpires that only three fielders could be allotted outside the circle due to a slow over-rate.

Harmanpreet furious at umpires, Ecclestone

Harmanpreet, however, did not take this well and began arguing with the umpire. Amelia Kerr was slated to bowl the final over of the innings and she too wasn’t happy. While two were protesting against the umpire’s decision, UP Warriorz batter Sophie Ecclestone came up to the umpire to provide an explanation.

However, Harmanpreet got even more furious and pointed fingers towards the England cricketer asking her to not get involved. Before the situation could escalate further, the two on-field umpires separated the duo and the match resumed shorty after.

ALSO READ:

“Not fun bowling the last over with three fielders out, wanted to bowl a wide line to Deepti but with three out was quite hard, tried to bluff her and also it’s a challenge to get the overs quicker and that’s what Harman was talking to the umpire,” Kerr said after the match.

Ecclestone’s partner Deepti Sharma (27) and Ecclestone (16) herself were dismissed in the final over of the Warriorz innings that finished with a score of 150/9. Mumbai Indians chased down the total with six wickets and nine balls to spare as Hayle Matthews to-scored with 68 runs off 46 balls.

Not first time Harmanpreet has lost temper

Harmanpreet has been often in the news for largely all the wrong reasons. The 35-year-old losing her temper is not something that’s new. In 2023, she lost her temper after being given out LBW during an ODI against Bangladesh. A frustrated Harmanpreet had smashed the stumps with the bat and even termed the standard of umpiring as “pathetic” in the post-match presentation.