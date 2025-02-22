News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
watch
Last updated: February 22, 2025

Harmanpreet Kaur Shocked by Chinnaswamy Crowd, Covers Ears During Royal Challengers Bengaluru Clash of WPL 2025 [WATCH]

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

It was RCB's first game from the Bengaluru leg of the WPL 2025.

During the first innings of the first home match of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Mumbai Indians’ (MI) captain Harmanpreet Kaur was seen closing her ears. During the post-match presentation, she explained that the Bengaluru fans were cheering ‘too loud’ for their home team.

Earlier, the MI skipper won the toss and elected to field first. The roars kept getting louder when Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh were on the crease. The Smriti Mandhana-led team posted 167/7 riding on Perry’s 81 off 43.

However, as the match unfolded, the defending champions lost the match against the first-edition winners.

ALSO READ:

Harmanpreet Kaur Anchors A Crucial 50

During the chase, all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt struck a fierce 42 with a strike rate of 200, taking the game away from RCB. Captain Kaur scored a composed half-century, guiding MI to a comfortable win and securing their second win of the tournament.

RCB will next go head-to-head with UP Warriors on February 24 while MI will be back in action on February 26, also against Deepti Sharma’s team. After the Bengaluru leg, the teams will move to Lucknow for the rest of the league stage.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Harmanpreet Kaur
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
WPL 2025

Related posts

buttler steve smith jana gana mana champions trophy 2025

Stadium Operator Plays ‘Jana Gana Mana’ In Lahore As England and Australia Stand For National Anthems [WATCH]

3:31 pm
Samarnath Soory
KL Rahul Beats These Two India Players To Win Fielding Medal in India Dressing Room

KL Rahul Beats These Two India Players To Win Fielding Medal in India Dressing Room [WATCH]

KL Rahul won the medal, which was presented to him by Ravindra Jadeja.
12:12 pm
Sagar Paul
shubhman gill six vs bangladesh champions trophy

Shubman Gill Flexes His Form By Hitting Tanzim Hasan Sakib For A Monstrous Six Into The Stands [WATCH]

February 20, 2025
Samarnath Soory

[WATCH] Jaker Ali Emulates Nitish Kumar Reddy; Does ‘Pushpa Celebration’ After Fifty Against India In Champions Trophy 2025

The wicketkeeper batter went on to score 68 runs.
February 20, 2025
Disha Asrani
Towhid Hridoy

Towhid Hridoy Does A Glenn Maxwell, Scores Century With Cramps In His Leg [WATCH]

February 20, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana Brings Out Controversial Flying Kiss Celebration After Dismissing Bangladesh Skipper on Duck [WATCH]

The wicket reduced Bangladesh to 2 for 2 in just the second over of the match.
February 20, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy