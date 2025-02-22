It was RCB's first game from the Bengaluru leg of the WPL 2025.

During the first innings of the first home match of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Mumbai Indians’ (MI) captain Harmanpreet Kaur was seen closing her ears. During the post-match presentation, she explained that the Bengaluru fans were cheering ‘too loud’ for their home team.

women's cricket will forever be indebt to u Chinnaswamy 🫶 pic.twitter.com/MPYxFgZnDy — nou (@mandhanahive) February 21, 2025

Earlier, the MI skipper won the toss and elected to field first. The roars kept getting louder when Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh were on the crease. The Smriti Mandhana-led team posted 167/7 riding on Perry’s 81 off 43.

However, as the match unfolded, the defending champions lost the match against the first-edition winners.

"Nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent" – Kaurs and co. — Sandy (@ThatWickedGuy_) February 21, 2025

Harmanpreet Kaur Anchors A Crucial 50

During the chase, all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt struck a fierce 42 with a strike rate of 200, taking the game away from RCB. Captain Kaur scored a composed half-century, guiding MI to a comfortable win and securing their second win of the tournament.

RCB will next go head-to-head with UP Warriors on February 24 while MI will be back in action on February 26, also against Deepti Sharma’s team. After the Bengaluru leg, the teams will move to Lucknow for the rest of the league stage.

